The Season 3 is Out! | The Plague is Now Available and more!

The Season 3 Is finally here! Try now the newest gamemode, THE PLAGUE! Here it's the full new patch notes:

NEW GAMEMODES

THE PLAGUE (CO-OP!)

Make your way to survive the infinite rounds of insane zombies, with different boss levels and health increase rates! You can team up with 5 Players and each one has to choose their own specialist.

All The Available Scenes are on the Maps Showcase.

CO-OP TRAINING

You can now test the weapons with your friends!

NEW MAPS

THE PLAGUE MAPS:

- Operation: Patchwork

Operation: Metro

Operation: Deadzone

DARKWOOD



New Training Map, Now available as well on the CO-OP!

The Maps Scaffold and Dome will be not showcase here due to its release on the Multiplayer Beta.

OTHER STUFF

- The Double XP Has Ended, Hope everyone enjoyed their own time!

If you guys want to see the rest of the Patch Notes, Click Here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1415830/view/3321980253157673678

BlackHawk Games Team.

