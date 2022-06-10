The Season 3 is Out! | The Plague is Now Available and more!

The Season 3 Is finally here! Try now the newest gamemode, THE PLAGUE! Here it's the full new patch notes:
NEW GAMEMODES
THE PLAGUE (CO-OP!)
Make your way to survive the infinite rounds of insane zombies, with different boss levels and health increase rates! You can team up with 5 Players and each one has to choose their own specialist.
All The Available Scenes are on the Maps Showcase.
CO-OP TRAINING
You can now test the weapons with your friends!
NEW MAPS
THE PLAGUE MAPS:
- Operation: Patchwork
- Operation: Metro
- Operation: Deadzone
DARKWOOD
New Training Map, Now available as well on the CO-OP!
The Maps Scaffold and Dome will be not showcase here due to its release on the Multiplayer Beta.
OTHER STUFF
- The Double XP Has Ended, Hope everyone enjoyed their own time!
If you guys want to see the rest of the Patch Notes, Click Here:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1415830/view/3321980253157673678
- BlackHawk Games Team.
Our Social Medias:
https://linktr.ee/blackhawkgames
