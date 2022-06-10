Update #50 -- The Enlightened, Ultrawide Support and Borderless Fullscreen

Hello everyone!

Firstly, I really apologize for the delay in getting this patch up. It's taken just over a month now which definitely isn’t the norm, nor my intention. However, it turns out that rewriting the resolution code for the game... was a bit of work haha. However, its done now, and I’m happy to finally get this patch out to you all! Let’s dive in.

Ultra-Wide Screen Support, and Resolution Changes

So the core of all this started with my push to provide support to all the Ultra-Wide players out there! I appreciate you all asking for it, and I’m happy to announce it's all done! The core change here required a full rewrite to the code which enabled the game to scale depending on the resolution selected. This turned out to be a monumental task, however the benefits also include the fact that the game now will scale perfectly to mobile devices (hint hint).

Just as a note -- there are a few screens like the Deckbuilder which could utilise the Ultra-wide space better. Those will be getting full redesigns to fit in the near future!

When you go into the game options now, you’ll have a resolution selector for you to choose your game resolution! I’ve tried to include all the main ones in there, however if any are missing please let me know and I’ll add them in! There is also a way to set a custom size by using the options file if need be.

Borderless Fullscreen

I can’t begin to explain how big a hurdle this was (and really, it shouldn't have been). But due to engine limitations, I’ve tried so many ways to get this implemented reliably. However, this latest version seems to be working well by testers so far, so I’m very happy to push this out live. Just a note on that, but very rarely, the fullscreen/borderless toggles won’t do anything. A quick restart of the game seems to fix this every time! (Sorry !!)

The Enlightened Changes

Now all the technical stuff is out of the way, let's dive into the fun content side of things! As promised, it's the Enlightened turn for an update! We sat down and worked through each of his cards, using analytics and player feedback across all difficulties to target various things to bump up. Overall, his rework wasn’t as extensive as the Hiddens (his starting artifact didn’t change, for example), but still a significant number of tweaks and balances. The goal was to just give him a gentle nudge upwards, and by bumping numbers in small ways, and adding a few more Fatigue sources, slightly speed up fights.

All in all, 12 Neutral/Hidden cards were changed, 25 Enlightened cards got tweaked in some way, and 11 new cards were added! There were also some small tweaks to the starting kit for Martial and a tweak to the Mindfulness Spell.

I’ll put a full list of changes at the bottom for those who’d like to look over things!

At the end of the day, Enlightened wasn't too far behind the curve when it comes to win rate, and just needed a few soft touches. But as always, we’ll keep and eye on things here and push numbers more where needed!

So there's a few things that didn’t quite make this patch. The biggest of which was the Alternative Art packs I wanted to add, for Sins and Afflictions. I’m currently getting those wrapped up and I’ll hopefully drop them in a small patch next week.

Further to that, a few people have been asking about 1.0. I’ve got some exciting news on that front! But -- can’t share it yet :)

Next up will be the Balance Update for the Daughter of the Void, and I’ll endeavor to get a few new Challenge Coins in before then as well!

Thank you everyone for your patience, and for all the lovely reviews and kind words! It really does make a difference and means the world! Looking forward to keeping this train rolling!

Take care!

Josh

Neutral/Hidden Card Changes

Grapeshot: +1 damage pre and post upgrade

Salt in the Wound: -1 clot pre and post upgrade

Opening Move: Opener also gives 1 Overcharge

Killing Blow: +4 damage pre and post upgrade

Yin Yang: +2 damage pre and post upgrade

Arcane Overload and Furious Assault: +1 to per-card scaling pre and post upgrade

Zig Zag: Cost reduced to 0

Cease Exertion: The conditional slows are now AoE.

Unload: Changed to deal 20(22) damage and Sift 2(3).

Surprise Attack: Does 3 more baseline damage pre and post upgrade

Wound: +3 damage pre and post upgrade

The Enlightened Card Changes:

Smack to the Future: FS increased from 2x2(3x3) to 5x5(6x5)

Mix Up: Increased FS by 1 pre and post upgrade. The upgrade also adds Purge: Trigger Void Stone.

Union: Increased FS and Shii by 1 pre and post upgrade

Harmony: Increased Block by 1 pre and post upgrade

Unbalanced Fury: Increased FS from 6x2 to 6x3

Careful Advance and Cautious Blow: Both now cost 1. FS/Shii/Block/Delay Block values reduced to 5.

Exhale: Increased Shii by 2 pre and post upgrade

State of Mind: Increased Purge from 2 Shii to 4 Shii. Buff now scales so that it applies 4 Shii X times, instead of applying 4-times-X Shii.

Meditation: Base card gains "Purge while Zen: Gain 1 Energy."

Back in Time: +1 Shii pre and post upgrade

Haste: Reduced cost by 1. Changed the upgrade to "Opener: Chain 1."

Prophesized: +1 Shii pre and post upgrade

Time Warp: Changed to be "this turn and next"

Gaining Momentum: Deals 1 more FS pre and post upgrade. Increased cost by 1 and add "Draw 1" to its opener clause.

Battle Insight: Zen: Vision 1 replaced with an unconditional Vision 2

Clear Image: Deals -2 Shii pre and post upgrade and has -1 cost

Ankle Break: Changed to Deal 10 damage. Deal 5(7) Shii. Follow-Up: Apply Slow 1(2).

Deceleration: The upgrade has now become the base card. The new upgrade adds "and Vulnerable 2" to the conditional.

Age: Current upgrade removed. Gains Purge: Block 3(6).

Timeless: Gains Purge: Rage 25%.

Chaotic Blur: +2 block pre and post upgrade

Opposing Force: +1 FS pre and post upgrade

Undermine: Changed the FS to 5x1(8x1) and made it also apply Vulnerable 2 pre-upgrade.

Bring the Thunder: Now an Uncommon. Rage 50% X(+1) times. Purge: Draw & Discard 1.

New Cards:

11 new cards added!

Other

Removed 1 copy of Gaining Momentum from the Martial starter replacing it with a 9th Lashing Kick.

Focus (Mindfulness starting spell): Removed the Zen requirement from the Rage 25%