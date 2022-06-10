 Skip to content

Synthwave FURY update for 10 June 2022

Synthwave FURY Early Access Release!

Build 8907577

Synthwave FURY has released in Early Access!

Thanks to everyone for supporting our game, over the next few weeks we'll be eagerly taking in your feedback and working on all the updates necessary before a full release!

