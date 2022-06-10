 Skip to content

Call to Arms - Gates of Hell: Ostfront update for 10 June 2022

Update 25: V 1.022

10 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log

  • Added new skirmish for Talvisota DLC: (Fin) Honkaniemi

  • Added missing icon for white death on mid stage

  • Added achievements to finnish singleplayer campaign

  • Added new vehicle views for Panzer IV series

  • Added Railgun Turret rotate sound

  • Added missing icon for finnish border guards

  • Added missing conquest icons for finland

  • Added passenger seats to sturmpanzer4, su152 and ferdinand

  • Added 76mm M1933 to soviet early war standard menu

  • Added Zis-2 to doctrine unit, early war, tier 2 defensive.

  • Added new slope multipliers for small arms 7.62-8mm rifle and mg calibers and 12.7mm HMG caliber

  • Updated AT grenade ranges and speeds to allow the AI to use them more effectively against moving targets

  • Updated slope multiplier on AT-rifles to make them much more useful against armour by tweaking their T/D ballistic ratio

  • Updated minimap rendering to be in front of other interface elements

  • Updated chinese localization

  • Updated loading screens for finnish singleplayer missions

  • Updated when a shell penetrates extra armor plates on tanks, but does Not penetrate an important component, to Not play the damage penetration fx

  • Updated shell hit fx on metal so that penetrating hits look more visual different than a non-penetrating hit

  • Updated bazooka class weapons to use HEAT penetration fx for similar caliber

  • Updated shovel_engineer_fin to be used up (item removed) after building 75mm pillbox

  • Fixed sniper vision in fog of war when in 1st/3rd person direct control

  • Fixed soldiers frozen in a dab-esque pose after grenade throw standing up

  • Fixed finnish bandage to be resupply able

  • Fixed 180mm railway gun ammo to be resupply able

  • Fixed resupply for 120mm K78 31 artillery

  • Fixed to many maps (volumes, pathfinding, etc)

  • Fixed "driving pose" on M1927 gun

  • Fixed incorrect dectect for 122mm_m1910_fin

  • Fixed collision for fallen_tree3 and fallen_tree5

  • Fixed spelling error in honkaniemi.

  • Fixed misspelling in Tali-Ihantala

  • Fixed 2v2 Stalingrad domination

  • Fixed vainikalan winter conquest

  • Fixed 100mm nbw35 (finland mid war) incorrectly using tier 2 timer

  • Fixed some timers in finland roster

  • Fixed in skirmish mission Volga, prevent enemy pilots(in the plane) from being able to capture flags.

  • Fixed in skirmishes, recrew_portables to ignore soldiers not meant for recrew(tag) such as at/mg/obj defenders

  • Fixed in SP Summa: fixed western AT gun emplacement blocking the gun from firing

  • Fixed in MP Mikli: fixed armored car props being reparable

  • Fixed gunner2 position fixed at finnish stug

  • Fixed T20 komsomolets finland texmod

  • Increased build time for 75mm pillbox

  • Increased cost to resupply 280mm howitzer from 150 to 250 supply per shell

  • Increased the finnish AT rifle squads from 1 AT rifle to 2.

  • Increased price of finnish heavy engineers in early war to 10DP

  • Increased price of 152mm Br2 to 60DP

  • Increased price of 280mm Br5 to 65 DP

  • Decreased price of finnish engineering squad to 5DP

  • Decreased fire rate of 76mm m1933 to differentiate it from 76mm F22

