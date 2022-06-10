Update 25: V 1.022

Added new skirmish for Talvisota DLC: (Fin) Honkaniemi

Added missing icon for white death on mid stage

Added achievements to finnish singleplayer campaign

Added new vehicle views for Panzer IV series

Added Railgun Turret rotate sound

Added missing icon for finnish border guards

Added missing conquest icons for finland

Added passenger seats to sturmpanzer4, su152 and ferdinand

Added 76mm M1933 to soviet early war standard menu

Added Zis-2 to doctrine unit, early war, tier 2 defensive.

Added new slope multipliers for small arms 7.62-8mm rifle and mg calibers and 12.7mm HMG caliber

Updated AT grenade ranges and speeds to allow the AI to use them more effectively against moving targets

Updated slope multiplier on AT-rifles to make them much more useful against armour by tweaking their T/D ballistic ratio

Updated minimap rendering to be in front of other interface elements

Updated chinese localization

Updated loading screens for finnish singleplayer missions

Updated when a shell penetrates extra armor plates on tanks, but does Not penetrate an important component, to Not play the damage penetration fx

Updated shell hit fx on metal so that penetrating hits look more visual different than a non-penetrating hit

Updated bazooka class weapons to use HEAT penetration fx for similar caliber

Updated shovel_engineer_fin to be used up (item removed) after building 75mm pillbox

Fixed sniper vision in fog of war when in 1st/3rd person direct control

Fixed soldiers frozen in a dab-esque pose after grenade throw standing up

Fixed finnish bandage to be resupply able

Fixed 180mm railway gun ammo to be resupply able

Fixed resupply for 120mm K78 31 artillery

Fixed to many maps (volumes, pathfinding, etc)

Fixed "driving pose" on M1927 gun

Fixed incorrect dectect for 122mm_m1910_fin

Fixed collision for fallen_tree3 and fallen_tree5

Fixed spelling error in honkaniemi.

Fixed misspelling in Tali-Ihantala

Fixed 2v2 Stalingrad domination

Fixed vainikalan winter conquest

Fixed 100mm nbw35 (finland mid war) incorrectly using tier 2 timer

Fixed some timers in finland roster

Fixed in skirmish mission Volga, prevent enemy pilots(in the plane) from being able to capture flags.

Fixed in skirmishes, recrew_portables to ignore soldiers not meant for recrew(tag) such as at/mg/obj defenders

Fixed in SP Summa: fixed western AT gun emplacement blocking the gun from firing

Fixed in MP Mikli: fixed armored car props being reparable

Fixed gunner2 position fixed at finnish stug

Fixed T20 komsomolets finland texmod

Increased build time for 75mm pillbox

Increased cost to resupply 280mm howitzer from 150 to 250 supply per shell

Increased the finnish AT rifle squads from 1 AT rifle to 2.

Increased price of finnish heavy engineers in early war to 10DP

Increased price of 152mm Br2 to 60DP

Increased price of 280mm Br5 to 65 DP

Decreased price of finnish engineering squad to 5DP