Update 25: V 1.022
Change Log
Added new skirmish for Talvisota DLC: (Fin) Honkaniemi
Added missing icon for white death on mid stage
Added achievements to finnish singleplayer campaign
Added new vehicle views for Panzer IV series
Added Railgun Turret rotate sound
Added missing icon for finnish border guards
Added missing conquest icons for finland
Added passenger seats to sturmpanzer4, su152 and ferdinand
Added 76mm M1933 to soviet early war standard menu
Added Zis-2 to doctrine unit, early war, tier 2 defensive.
Added new slope multipliers for small arms 7.62-8mm rifle and mg calibers and 12.7mm HMG caliber
Updated AT grenade ranges and speeds to allow the AI to use them more effectively against moving targets
Updated slope multiplier on AT-rifles to make them much more useful against armour by tweaking their T/D ballistic ratio
Updated minimap rendering to be in front of other interface elements
Updated chinese localization
Updated loading screens for finnish singleplayer missions
Updated when a shell penetrates extra armor plates on tanks, but does Not penetrate an important component, to Not play the damage penetration fx
Updated shell hit fx on metal so that penetrating hits look more visual different than a non-penetrating hit
Updated bazooka class weapons to use HEAT penetration fx for similar caliber
Updated shovel_engineer_fin to be used up (item removed) after building 75mm pillbox
Fixed sniper vision in fog of war when in 1st/3rd person direct control
Fixed soldiers frozen in a dab-esque pose after grenade throw standing up
Fixed finnish bandage to be resupply able
Fixed 180mm railway gun ammo to be resupply able
Fixed resupply for 120mm K78 31 artillery
Fixed to many maps (volumes, pathfinding, etc)
Fixed "driving pose" on M1927 gun
Fixed incorrect dectect for 122mm_m1910_fin
Fixed collision for fallen_tree3 and fallen_tree5
Fixed spelling error in honkaniemi.
Fixed misspelling in Tali-Ihantala
Fixed 2v2 Stalingrad domination
Fixed vainikalan winter conquest
Fixed 100mm nbw35 (finland mid war) incorrectly using tier 2 timer
Fixed some timers in finland roster
Fixed in skirmish mission Volga, prevent enemy pilots(in the plane) from being able to capture flags.
Fixed in skirmishes, recrew_portables to ignore soldiers not meant for recrew(tag) such as at/mg/obj defenders
Fixed in SP Summa: fixed western AT gun emplacement blocking the gun from firing
Fixed in MP Mikli: fixed armored car props being reparable
Fixed gunner2 position fixed at finnish stug
Fixed T20 komsomolets finland texmod
Increased build time for 75mm pillbox
Increased cost to resupply 280mm howitzer from 150 to 250 supply per shell
Increased the finnish AT rifle squads from 1 AT rifle to 2.
Increased price of finnish heavy engineers in early war to 10DP
Increased price of 152mm Br2 to 60DP
Increased price of 280mm Br5 to 65 DP
Decreased price of finnish engineering squad to 5DP
Decreased fire rate of 76mm m1933 to differentiate it from 76mm F22
