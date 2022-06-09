BIG NEW UPDATE!!!!

Hello! I remade the whole game in almost 2 days!
Now it has a few minutes of the new gameplay with now chapter 1!
New updates will come soon!
What you will see in these few minutes of gameplay:
- NEW BETTER MENU
- Interface improved with a new design.
What will be in the next updates:
- New improved AI.
- New weapons
- Better character
- Puzzles
- FPS IMPROVEMENT
and more.
HOPE THIS GAME IS BETTER NOW! I WORKED REALLY HARD AND I HOPE IT LOOKS NICER.
I AM LISTENING TO EVERYONE SUGGESTIONS AND OPINIONS!
Thank you for the support and for playing my games!
Changed files in this update