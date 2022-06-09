 Skip to content

Tales From Hoia Baciu Forest update for 9 June 2022

BIG NEW UPDATE!!!!

Build 8906744

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! I remade the whole game in almost 2 days!
Now it has a few minutes of the new gameplay with now chapter 1!
New updates will come soon!

What you will see in these few minutes of gameplay:

  • NEW BETTER MENU
  • Interface improved with a new design.

What will be in the next updates:

  • New improved AI.
  • New weapons
  • Better character
  • Puzzles
  • FPS IMPROVEMENT
    and more.

HOPE THIS GAME IS BETTER NOW! I WORKED REALLY HARD AND I HOPE IT LOOKS NICER.
I AM LISTENING TO EVERYONE SUGGESTIONS AND OPINIONS!
Thank you for the support and for playing my games!

