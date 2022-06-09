BIG NEW UPDATE!!!!

Hello! I remade the whole game in almost 2 days!

Now it has a few minutes of the new gameplay with now chapter 1!

New updates will come soon!

What you will see in these few minutes of gameplay:

NEW BETTER MENU

Interface improved with a new design.

What will be in the next updates:

New improved AI.

New weapons

Better character

Puzzles

FPS IMPROVEMENT

and more.

HOPE THIS GAME IS BETTER NOW! I WORKED REALLY HARD AND I HOPE IT LOOKS NICER.

I AM LISTENING TO EVERYONE SUGGESTIONS AND OPINIONS!

Thank you for the support and for playing my games!