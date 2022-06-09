 Skip to content

[Speer DX] update for 9 June 2022

Update 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8906742

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yo! I improved the tutorial messages a bit to make them more visible and detailed. I didn't put the checkpoint feature and puzzler mode in there for nothing...

I also fixed a glitch where you could infinitely jump off items (don't worry, it's not as cool as it sounds).

Also, I added more of my patreons to the credits. That's right, I have a Patreon! If you want access to early builds of my games and vote on features and designs, hop on over and chuck just a bit more money at me. I would certainly appreciate it!

I hope you're enjoying the game, and let me know if anything breaks.
Be excellent to each other, and party on!

-Ando

