Update 1.0.2

Yo! I improved the tutorial messages a bit to make them more visible and detailed. I didn't put the checkpoint feature and puzzler mode in there for nothing...

I also fixed a glitch where you could infinitely jump off items (don't worry, it's not as cool as it sounds).

Also, I added more of my patreons to the credits. That's right, I have a Patreon! If you want access to early builds of my games and vote on features and designs, hop on over and chuck just a bit more money at me. I would certainly appreciate it!

I hope you're enjoying the game, and let me know if anything breaks.

Be excellent to each other, and party on!

-Ando