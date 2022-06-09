Tynedalers,
I'm excited to announce the Alnwick update is here! I have been busy listening to feedback and working on improving the game. There are loads of new features to add to the experience, from achievements to more effects in the game! Enjoy!
New Features:
- rainfall to Allen Banks
- a windy storm at the top of the Cheviot mountains
- sandstorms in Blanchland
- achievements (10)
- animation to all dungeon doors
- animation to inventory selection (pops on selection)
- animated wall torches and candles
- animated hookshot use
- animated fire ring use
- more particle effects to secrets and reveals. Bombs too.
- developed Cragside, adding in another puzzle
- fireballs burning through grass
- more sound effects, eg rain, flames, weapon noises
- additional bug fixes
Join the friendly, chilled Discord community: https://discord.gg/yBmYJgU: chat directly to the developer, make suggestions and meet awesome fellow adventures!
Alnwick Update v1.12
Changed files in this update