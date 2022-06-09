Tynedalers,

I'm excited to announce the Alnwick update is here! I have been busy listening to feedback and working on improving the game. There are loads of new features to add to the experience, from achievements to more effects in the game! Enjoy!

New Features:

rainfall to Allen Banks

a windy storm at the top of the Cheviot mountains

sandstorms in Blanchland

achievements (10)

animation to all dungeon doors

animation to inventory selection (pops on selection)

animated wall torches and candles

animated hookshot use

animated fire ring use

more particle effects to secrets and reveals. Bombs too.

developed Cragside, adding in another puzzle

fireballs burning through grass

more sound effects, eg rain, flames, weapon noises

additional bug fixes

