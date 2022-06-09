 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Remnant Records update for 9 June 2022

Beta 1.4.0 is up now

Share · View all patches · Build 8906013 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features & Changes

  • Completely reworked the shusher exorcism phase
    --> The exorcism phase is now much longer, and has entirely changed... Explore around during the exorcism, and maybe you'll find interesting things.
    --> The behaviour of the shusher has not changed when the exorcism fails (red candle)
  • Changed all ambience sounds
    --> The ambience sounds now slowly get more intense with time
  • Changed the game end screen to have more details on the mission
    --> More statistics are going to be added later
    --> Don't hesitate to suggest statistics you'd like to see on this screen!
  • Added a button on the escape menu to reset all objects to their original position (to use in case of a game-breaking bug)

Adjustments

  • Changed the order of ghost types in the exorcism diary to be the same as the one in the "customize difficulty" window

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the contract pin would appear red instead of yellow ingame
  • Fixed a bug related to the shusher's detection of players in the dark
  • Fixed a bug where objects spawned behind the attic mirror in Rock's End Farmhouse
  • Fixed a bug where the "unlock all" button wouldn't get disabled after unlocking something
  • Fixed a bug where the grass in Gamara Villa would not have the correct footsteps sounds
  • Fixed a bug with pathfinding related to the "one soul in two ghosts" special condition

Note: One major bug could not be reproduced: the exorcism table appeared without its totems and was unusable. If someone encounters this bug again, please use the ingame feedback tool to report it (Escape -> Submit Feedback).

A "stable" branch has been added on Steam, that contains the previous version of the beta (currently B-1.3.0). Use this branch if you encounter game-breaking bugs in the game (but don't forget to report them!)
To switch to this branch:

  1. Go to your library on Steam
  2. Right-click the game, click on "Properties"
  3. Go to "Betas"
  4. Select the "stable" branch

Enjoy!
Join the Discord to discuss the game and share your feedback: http://discord.gg/Uf8EpWsFts

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link