Beta 1.4.0 is up now

New Features & Changes

Completely reworked the shusher exorcism phase

--> The exorcism phase is now much longer, and has entirely changed... Explore around during the exorcism, and maybe you'll find interesting things.

--> The behaviour of the shusher has not changed when the exorcism fails (red candle)

--> The ambience sounds now slowly get more intense with time

--> More statistics are going to be added later

--> Don't hesitate to suggest statistics you'd like to see on this screen!

Adjustments

Changed the order of ghost types in the exorcism diary to be the same as the one in the "customize difficulty" window

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the contract pin would appear red instead of yellow ingame

Fixed a bug related to the shusher's detection of players in the dark

Fixed a bug where objects spawned behind the attic mirror in Rock's End Farmhouse

Fixed a bug where the "unlock all" button wouldn't get disabled after unlocking something

Fixed a bug where the grass in Gamara Villa would not have the correct footsteps sounds

Fixed a bug with pathfinding related to the "one soul in two ghosts" special condition

Note: One major bug could not be reproduced: the exorcism table appeared without its totems and was unusable. If someone encounters this bug again, please use the ingame feedback tool to report it (Escape -> Submit Feedback).

A "stable" branch has been added on Steam, that contains the previous version of the beta (currently B-1.3.0). Use this branch if you encounter game-breaking bugs in the game (but don't forget to report them!)

To switch to this branch:

Go to your library on Steam Right-click the game, click on "Properties" Go to "Betas" Select the "stable" branch

Enjoy!

Join the Discord to discuss the game and share your feedback: http://discord.gg/Uf8EpWsFts