v1.0.2 - Bug Fixes, Enhancements

Thank you to everyone that has bought the game in the last 24 hours, I really appreciate it. Especially to those that have reached out and provided feedback, please see below change notes for v1,0.2 for both macOS and Windows.
Change Notes
Corrections
- Readjusted some stars on Level 18
- Readjusted some stars on Level 17
- Readjusted text on Level 09 for Interaction Button
Enhancements
- Updated Level 16 to give hint to where the pressure block is
- Updated Level 18 to give hint that there is a door you need to open with a pressure block
- Increased size of the hit boxes for rolling enemies
- Increased size of the hot box for Stars to make them a little less annoying to grab
Fixes
- Fixed Falling Blocks not falling on Level 17
- Fixed Enemy that was invincible on Level 17
Known Issues
- The main menu when loading into the game for MacOS runs at very low FPS, after loading a level it is fine. Working on fix benched for v1.0.3.
Changed files in this update