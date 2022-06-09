v1.0.2 - Bug Fixes, Enhancements

Thank you to everyone that has bought the game in the last 24 hours, I really appreciate it. Especially to those that have reached out and provided feedback, please see below change notes for v1,0.2 for both macOS and Windows.

Change Notes

Corrections

Readjusted some stars on Level 18

Readjusted some stars on Level 17

Readjusted text on Level 09 for Interaction Button

Enhancements

Updated Level 16 to give hint to where the pressure block is

Updated Level 18 to give hint that there is a door you need to open with a pressure block

Increased size of the hit boxes for rolling enemies

Increased size of the hot box for Stars to make them a little less annoying to grab

Fixes

Fixed Falling Blocks not falling on Level 17

Fixed Enemy that was invincible on Level 17

Known Issues