The Lonely Helmet update for 9 June 2022

v1.0.2 - Bug Fixes, Enhancements

The Lonely Helmet update for 9 June 2022

v1.0.2 - Bug Fixes, Enhancements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone that has bought the game in the last 24 hours, I really appreciate it. Especially to those that have reached out and provided feedback, please see below change notes for v1,0.2 for both macOS and Windows.

Change Notes

Corrections
  • Readjusted some stars on Level 18
  • Readjusted some stars on Level 17
  • Readjusted text on Level 09 for Interaction Button
Enhancements
  • Updated Level 16 to give hint to where the pressure block is
  • Updated Level 18 to give hint that there is a door you need to open with a pressure block
  • Increased size of the hit boxes for rolling enemies
  • Increased size of the hot box for Stars to make them a little less annoying to grab
Fixes
  • Fixed Falling Blocks not falling on Level 17
  • Fixed Enemy that was invincible on Level 17
Known Issues
  • The main menu when loading into the game for MacOS runs at very low FPS, after loading a level it is fine. Working on fix benched for v1.0.3.

