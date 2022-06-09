Patch version 1.0.28

Work continues on the new, secret content update; and next week, we'll be doing our second player campaign showcase! But in the meantime, here are some more fixes and improvements:

-- the game now applies wear and breakage to equipped items that directly grant non-attack skills. This means the game now supports limited-use items that grant non-attack skills (e.g. a kit that lets a character place traps a limited number of times, a horn that lets them summon a generic swordsman to their aid five times before breaking, etc.)

-- fixed: it was possible to undo after using a skill if the skill user missed their target.

-- fixed: the level-up screen displayed skills granted to a character by their equipment.

-- fixed: if a character knows a skill and equips an item which grants that skill, the character screen will no longer display two instances of that skill.

-- fixed: if a character already knows a skill naturally, learning it upon level-up will no longer give them a duplicate of that skill.

-- fixed a fatal error that could occur when the game attempted to adjust stats based on personality traits during the procedural character generation process.

-- fixed: the AI would dramatically undervalue moves in which healers healed themselves.

-- added a new parameter to the AddToList script action allowing entries to be added at specific list positions.