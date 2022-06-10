6/10 announcement on version update of spirit land anecdote

Dear agent,
It is estimated that the version of the holy mirror system will be updated at 10:00 (utc/gmt: +8:00) on June 10. It is estimated that it will take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!
This update will issue compensation: lingcoin x10000
[bug repair]
- fixed the problem that some spirit detectors could not be pulled up by teammates after falling to the ground
- fixed the problem of game collapse caused by simulation of complaining Dracula
- fixed the problem that the prop Liu Jing bottle could not take effect
Optimized the sound effects of Xiaoli's ordinary attack and soul devouring, as well as the feedback sound effects of the hit after the soul probe is hit
Optimized the hit sound effect of Xiaojiang's common attack and 3 skills, as well as the hit feedback sound effect of spirit probe after being hit
Optimized the hit sound effect of Xiaopi's common attack, 2 skills, 3 skills, field skills and soul devouring, as well as the hit feedback sound effect of spirit scout after being hit
Optimized the sound effect of Yu Ji 3's skill and soul devouring, as well as the sound effect of the hit feedback after the spirit probe is hit
Optimized the hit sound effect of spoon demon's common attack, 2 skills, 3 skills, field skills and soul devouring, as well as the hit feedback sound effect of spirit probe after being hit
Optimized the hit sound effect of Yang Qilang's common attack, 2 skills, 3 skills, field skills and soul devouring, as well as the hit feedback sound effect of the spirit probe after being hit
Optimized the hit sound effect of niexiaoqian's common attack, 3 skills, field skills and soul devouring, as well as the hit feedback sound effect of the spirit probe after being hit
Optimized the hit sound effect of the eight foot adult's common attack and soul devouring, as well as the hit feedback sound effect of the spirit probe after being hit
Optimized the hit sound effect of Xingtian field skills and soul devouring, as well as the hit feedback sound effect of spirit probe after being hit
Optimized the hit sound effect of Bai Qiulian's field skills and soul devouring, as well as the hit feedback sound effect of spirit probe after being hit
