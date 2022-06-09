 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zombie Cure Lab update for 9 June 2022

Zombie Cure Lab - Steam Next Fest Broadcast

Share · View all patches · Build 8905877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Play the free Demo now!

Showcase broadcast of Zombie Cure Lab!

In Zombie Cure Lab, your goal is to heal zombies instead of killing them to reverse the apocalypse. Inspired by genre games like Prison Architect, Timberborn, and Two Point Hospital, you help the brave scientists who survived the end of the world in finding a cure for the virus: Build your base, gather resources and research new technologies. Defend your base from undead hordes at night and capture zombies to slowly turn them back into humans again. Your new-gained human-zombie hybrid workforce can help you out in the lab - or become your worst enemy when succumbing to their flesh-eating instincts…

Changed depots in master branch

View more data in app history for build 8905877
Depot 1620291
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link