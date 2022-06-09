Zombie Cure Lab - Steam Next Fest Broadcast

Play the free Demo now!

Showcase broadcast of Zombie Cure Lab!

In Zombie Cure Lab, your goal is to heal zombies instead of killing them to reverse the apocalypse. Inspired by genre games like Prison Architect, Timberborn, and Two Point Hospital, you help the brave scientists who survived the end of the world in finding a cure for the virus: Build your base, gather resources and research new technologies. Defend your base from undead hordes at night and capture zombies to slowly turn them back into humans again. Your new-gained human-zombie hybrid workforce can help you out in the lab - or become your worst enemy when succumbing to their flesh-eating instincts…