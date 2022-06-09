STRIDE - Multiplayer Update Now Live!

The game just received multiplayer game modes as a free update!

Bullet points on STRIDE Multiplayer

• 2 game modes at launch - Horde, King of the Hill;

• 4 maps at launch;

• Player hub with mini-games and training grounds;

• Matchmaking system;

• Social features like a voice chat, player avatar customization, gestures, etc.

Horde

In this mode, players take on the role of zombies or non-infected survivors. Survivors must avoid being touched by infected zombie players, while zombies must infect as many survivors as possible within the allotted time.

The main gameplay focus is on action packed parkour chases and escapes. The players must utilize their VR parkour skills to jump from ledges, dive under obstacles, and slide down cables to avoid infection or take down the remaining survivors.

King of the Hill

Grab a crown and wear it longer than other players to win. The crown goes to the player who tagged you.

Single-player content

Along with the multiplayer, we planned to release a content update to the existing offline game modes. But it's turning out to be even bigger than we expected, and could use some extra polish as well. Therefore, we decided that it deserves a separate release date. It will be released next month. The missing Time Run levels will become available the same time.

At the moment, we're releasing a minor update with bug fixes and improvements:

• Now you can track your achievement progress (check the icons);

• Improved texture loading speed in the Arena mode;

• Improved performance (we fixed micro stuttering);

• Bug fixes.

P.S. There are currently some issues with joining a match due to the high load on the servers.

If you get an error screen - press OK and try again. Restarting the game may help as well. The patch for this problem is coming tomorrow.

Join our Discord community to find teammates and new friends!

We hope that you are just excited as we are. Have fun :)

Cheers,

Joy Way Team