Update #1: The Comfy Update

Hullo there!

Are your feet up? Is your blankie all the way up to your chin? Hot coco and a purring cat nearby?

That's right, get comfy for the ✨Comfy Update✨, the first big update for Cat Cafe Manager!

First of all, I want to quickly thank each and every one of you that played Cat Cafe Manager! It's been a dream come true for us, a tiny 4 person studio, to see you enjoying the game, and telling us how you feel about it.

On that note, I also really want to everyone that shared feedback, suggestions and bug reports with us on our Discord and the Steam forum! It's been sooo helpful in determining what we can do to make Cat Cafe Manager a more relaxing, comfy experience for you!

This update is all about quality of life! Giving you the tools to play CCM better and easier.

Let's comfortably slide right into the patch notes, shall we?

🐱 Points with this icon were Community Suggestions!

NEW FEATURES

🐱 You can now sell your unwanted furniture in Decorate Mode!

In the Decorate UI, select the piece of furniture you want to sell, and click the blue 'Sell' box. You'll get back 25% of the price you paid for the furniture!

🐱 You can now select which tasks a Staff member will perform.

You can set them in the 'detail screen' for a Staff Member by checking or unchecking the little box next to a skill. This allows you to focus Staff Members on only serving customers, or only cooking food.

Added new Traits for Staff members which unlock the Cat Care and Maintenance skills.

🐱 You can now edit your character and cafe name while playing.

Simply press ESC to go to the menu, which now has 2 new options: Edit Character & Edit Cafe Name.

Added a new Gameplay option to single press a key/button instead of holding it to perform actions.

Go to Settings > Game, and tick the 'Tap to Perform Task' box there.

UI ADDITIONS

🐱 The Autosave file now includes the player name so you can have Autosaves of multiple games, and the game warns you if you start a game with the same name, to prevent accidentally overwriting it.

When a Customer Group levels up (after getting a Friendship Level with a Regular) a new screen will tell you what their new rewards and Needs are.

🐱 Added arrow keys as valid control option for moving your character and camera for left-handed players.

Food Menu UI now displays your recipe inventory and the recipes you're currently missing that your customers sometimes want to order.

The Cat Roster UI now shows your total score per Customer Group, so you can more easily determine which Customers will be happy with your cat roster.

You can now open the Cat Roster UI when petting stray cats.

🐱 The Advertising UI now shows all the Needs and desired recipes of customers.

Clearer indication when a Stray Lure cannot attract more Strays, and that Lure is removed from the shop. You'll also automatically get a refund on any Lures you own that can no longer attract Strays.

🐱 Added icons for furniture style to the Shop and Decorate Mode, so you can see how much of a style you own.

to the Shop and Decorate Mode, so you can see how much of a style you own. 🐱 Added sorting options to the Shop UI. Sort based on name (A>Z), price (low>high), furniture style or amount owned (least>most).

🐱 Added a number of how many of an ingredient you own in the Ingredient Shop, so you can more easily add the ones you need. (Tip: sort by 'amount owned' to see what you own the least of!)

🐱 You now get a notification whenever a piece of equipment breaks.

🐱 Added a button to show walls in Decorate mode, so you can easily move / remove windows and doors.

🐱 The shops now show how many of an item you already have in your inventory.

of an item you already have in your inventory. Added a line in the shop clarifying that a Stat won't get added when you already have one of that piece of furniture in your cafe (duplicates don't add stats, except for Cat Needs like Toy & Food, and Toilets for customers).

Explanation in the reward screen when you get a Stray Lure as a present, that it is, in fact, a Lure.

🐱 You can now skip the customer count at the end of the day by clicking.

🐱 Fixed some readability issues in the Forever Home rewards.

Improved how traits are displayed, especially when you have a lot of traits.

Added some more indicators for controls to the Decorate Mode.

BALANCE

Kitchen tasks now spawn at the closest possible kitchen appliance, instead of randomly, better allowing for multiple kitchens.

🐱 Customers with a "Comfort" need now automatically pick the most comfortable free chair available.

available. Staff now prioritizes rarer tasks like maintenance, cat care and cleaning, if they're able to perform those.

Made almost all traits a little more effective.

🐱 End of the game story now triggers when the shrine is actually fully completed.

FIXES

Fixed some traits not applying their bonus correctly.

Fixed some stats overlapping in the UI.

🐱 Fixed a few bugs related to relationship levels not displaying correctly.

🐱 Fixed the Cat HUD in the lower right sometimes shifting left and hiding cats when you had a lot of cats.

🐱 Fixed dialogue skipping when you were holding down a button when the dialogue popped up.

If you have any questions about the update, be sure to fire away at us on our Discord or the Steam forum! We'll try to answer asap!

Thanks!!