Augury Playtest update for 9 June 2022

Our first public play-test!

Overview

Today we are having our first public play-test on steam and are excited for you all to get a chance to try out Augury. We want to start off by saying that this build is still VERY much alpha so there will be bugs and crashes. We have a bug report channel open on our Discord server for when you do encounter them!

What to expect

  • With this being an Alpha test, a lot of systems are not complete and may be partly or completely absent for now.
  • A lot of the artwork you will see is either work-in-progress, a placeholder, or dreaded programmer art
  • Some of the less than intuitive placeholder interfaces will be replaced, we promise!

Change Log

  • Tutorial has been expanded
  • Added Discord/Patreon buttons in the bottom right corner that link to their respective pages
  • Pack oxen now have a "Force load drop-off" button that will make a ox drop it's load even if it's storage isn't full
