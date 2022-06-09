Overview

Today we are having our first public play-test on steam and are excited for you all to get a chance to try out Augury. We want to start off by saying that this build is still VERY much alpha so there will be bugs and crashes. We have a bug report channel open on our Discord server for when you do encounter them!

What to expect

With this being an Alpha test, a lot of systems are not complete and may be partly or completely absent for now.

A lot of the artwork you will see is either work-in-progress, a placeholder, or dreaded programmer art

Some of the less than intuitive placeholder interfaces will be replaced, we promise!

Change Log