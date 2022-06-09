 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aimbeast update for 9 June 2022

Patch 4.0.6.2 - Live Bot Preview

Share · View all patches · Build 8905458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch we are introducing a new feature to make bots creation easier and faster.

Live Bot Preview:

  • New screen in Customize>Bots with a live preview of the bot.
  • Changes made to the bot profile are instantly visible in the preview.
  • We think this will be really useful for a lot of creators, it will speed up the process of making bot profiles a lot.

Other changes:

  • Added Scenario Loading cancel button.
  • Fixed minor small bugs.

Our focus from now on will be mostly on our upcoming Multiplayer mode: ARENA.

We will post updates about Arena in our Discord server in the future.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link