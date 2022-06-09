Patch 4.0.6.2 - Live Bot Preview

In this patch we are introducing a new feature to make bots creation easier and faster.
Live Bot Preview:
- New screen in Customize>Bots with a live preview of the bot.
- Changes made to the bot profile are instantly visible in the preview.
- We think this will be really useful for a lot of creators, it will speed up the process of making bot profiles a lot.
Other changes:
- Added Scenario Loading cancel button.
- Fixed minor small bugs.
Our focus from now on will be mostly on our upcoming Multiplayer mode: ARENA.
We will post updates about Arena in our Discord server in the future.
Changed files in this update