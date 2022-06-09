Patch 4.0.6.2 - Live Bot Preview

Share · View all patches · Build 8905458 · Last edited 9 June 2022 – 17:26:11 UTC by Wendy

In this patch we are introducing a new feature to make bots creation easier and faster.

Live Bot Preview:

New screen in Customize>Bots with a live preview of the bot.

Changes made to the bot profile are instantly visible in the preview.

We think this will be really useful for a lot of creators, it will speed up the process of making bot profiles a lot.

Other changes:

Added Scenario Loading cancel button.

Fixed minor small bugs.

Our focus from now on will be mostly on our upcoming Multiplayer mode: ARENA.

We will post updates about Arena in our Discord server in the future.