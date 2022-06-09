Constellations | Update 31

Share · View all patches · Build 8905286 · Last edited 9 June 2022 – 18:32:02 UTC by Wendy



If Update 31 does not download automatically, follow these update instructions, or buy Universe Sandbox via the Steam Store.

Explore constellations from different cultures and watch as they change over thousands of years as stars move across the sky. Stars also look more realistic and planet and star glows depend on the same physical properties.

Constellations

We’ve added constellations! There are currently constellation sets for 10 cultures. Find them under: Home > Open > Constellations

Learn more about constellations in our new guides: Home > Guides > Constellations



Realistic Stellar Edges

Stars now show limb darkening, an observed phenomenon where the edges appear dimmer than the center.

[table]

[tr]

[td]



Before

[/td]

[td]



After

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Dynamic Object Glows

The size of an object’s glow now corresponds to how bright the object is, in addition to its temperature and how far away it is, with brighter objects getting larger glows.

[table]

[tr]

[td]



Before

[/td]

[td]



After

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

More Highlights

Glows from stars and planets of the same radius and temperature are now the same size

[table]

[tr]

[td]



Before

[/td]

[td]



After

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Random Rock Particles and Dust Clouds can now be added directly from the Add panel



The dynamic habitable zone now displays a notification indicating the object it is showing the habitable zone for



Many user interface improvements: added two-column menus, fading scrollbars, and unit changes persisting in an object’s properties panel



The Gravity button now only turns the gravity between objects on or off. You can turn the gravity holding objects together on or off in the Advanced Simulation setting.



The Guide panel has been reorganized. Check it out under: Home > Guides



This update includes 4+ additions and 25+ fixes and improvements.

Check out the full list of What's New in Update 31

Please report any issues on our Steam forum, on Discord, or in-game via Home > Send Feedback.