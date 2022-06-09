Constellations | Update 31

If Update 31 does not download automatically, follow these update instructions, or buy Universe Sandbox via the Steam Store.
Update 31
Explore constellations from different cultures and watch as they change over thousands of years as stars move across the sky. Stars also look more realistic and planet and star glows depend on the same physical properties.
Constellations
We’ve added constellations! There are currently constellation sets for 10 cultures. Find them under: Home > Open > Constellations
Learn more about constellations in our new guides: Home > Guides > Constellations
Realistic Stellar Edges
Stars now show limb darkening, an observed phenomenon where the edges appear dimmer than the center.
[table]
[tr]
[td]
Before
[/td]
[td]
After
[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Dynamic Object Glows
The size of an object’s glow now corresponds to how bright the object is, in addition to its temperature and how far away it is, with brighter objects getting larger glows.
[table]
[tr]
[td]
Before
[/td]
[td]
After
[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
More Highlights
-
Glows from stars and planets of the same radius and temperature are now the same size
[table]
[tr]
[td]
Before
[/td]
[td]
After
[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
-
Random Rock Particles and Dust Clouds can now be added directly from the Add panel
-
The dynamic habitable zone now displays a notification indicating the object it is showing the habitable zone for
-
Many user interface improvements: added two-column menus, fading scrollbars, and unit changes persisting in an object’s properties panel
-
The Gravity button now only turns the gravity between objects on or off. You can turn the gravity holding objects together on or off in the Advanced Simulation setting.
-
The Guide panel has been reorganized. Check it out under: Home > Guides
This update includes 4+ additions and 25+ fixes and improvements.
Check out the full list of What's New in Update 31
Please report any issues on our Steam forum, on Discord, or in-game via Home > Send Feedback.
Changed files in this update