Patch 0.7.2

New Content

Contains 9 new achievements to unlock:

first iteration on Stage 5

1 new character

2 new Arcanas

1 new Weapon and its evolution

1 new PowerUp

Tweaks:

The Stage Selection screen will now display when the lunar eclipse event is available in Moongolow (required to unlock Stage 5)

Added a toggle to disable Golden Eggs bonuses

Updated some graphics

Changed PowerUp markup cost from percentage-based to a flat increase

Added little icons for Vacuum, Rosary, Orologion, Nduja, and Floor Chicken on the map

Bugfixes:

Bonus Revivals from Golden Eggs not working

some controllers crashing the game at random intervals

vanilla game crashing after save data alterations from mods

Rerolls, Skips, and Banish disappearing from the PowerUp screen on old save files

Fixed some special achievements needing a reboot to unlock on Steam

Stage 5: first iteration

I know this might take away some of the magic, but, after the previous "small" patch, I feel like it's important to let everyone know that currently there are no secrets nor particularly complex mechanics in Stage 5.

The main point of it is unlocking the new character, the stage will have to go through one or two more iterations before being considered complete :)

Thanks to everyone once again for your support in the beta, on social media, and of course for playing the game! 🙏