Hotfix patch #3.

Hello Community,

We have released a hotfix for reported issues. This patch includes bug fixes and some quality of life improvements. Check them below!

First of all, we fixed the bug when axes, spears, arrows and other weapons got stuck in animals and objects, fell through the ground or just disappeared. If something like that happens again and you can't find your weapon, try relaunching the game and looking around for it.

Added stability to the character on the Cartographer's tree. Falling from there is still possible, so be careful, but now you shouldn't be able to slip and fall while mapping.

Some primitive weapons used to disappear when completely losing durability. Now, all weapons are automatically put in the inventory and can't be put back into active slots when their durability is reduced to zero.

Reduced the time of resource gathering from fish and several other objects.

Added the recipe to cure Malaria that you can catch in the swamps.

Fixed raining in the grotto.

Fixed rocks around the Cartographer's tree, in which your dropped bag could get stuck after you faint.

Scaled the previews of some objects in the inventory that were too small.

For the sake of accuracy, Clamshells were renamed to Conch shells, and Turtles - to Tortoises.

Animal skeletons no longer bleed when hit.

Improved FPS performance in the jungle.