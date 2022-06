Just a few small tweeks while we work on the next big update!

v1.47

Visual tweaks

Cropped all pillow icons to make their size more consistent

General changes

Moved checkpoint in Hentai XXXpress from before the crate to after the crate

Fixes

Cropped preview image of Nightmare at the Museum track in track menu

Tweaked AI pathpoints before split in Hentai XXXpress track

Mash-proofed the patch notes menu