Park Management Guide - Biosyn Buildings and Gameplay Features

Welcome Park Managers, to a new Park Management Guide,

The release of the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion is just around the corner, and we couldn't be more excited! We hope you've been enjoying all the new information we've been releasing since the announcement. Today we're delivering a Park Management Guide focused on the Biosyn themed buildings and some of the gameplay features you'll find in the new expansion.

Biosyn Research Compound

A major part of the expansion is the new campaign levels, where you will be working with Lewis Dodgson (Voiced by Campbell Scott) to build operations of Biosyn Valley to help usher them into the future. This involves working tirelessly to build dinosaur genomes and synthesise feathered dinosaurs, as well as building and improving the compound as you play.

The jewel in Biosyn's crown is their Valley Research Compound, a state of the art facility built for research and development. As you progress through the campaign you will help construct the compound, unlocking new Research trees as you go. You will not only gain access to new upgrades, but this growth can also be seen on the outside of the facility, which changes and grows to showcase your progress.

You'll also need to help create Biosyn's supply of dinosaur genomes. To do that, you need to dig!

Amber Mines

The location of Biosyn's research compound in the Campaign isn't by chance! The compound sits on top of a network of mines that Biosyn is working to dig out and explore. The amber mines are formed from layers of prehistoric forest that have trapped chunks of amber formed from tree sap. The valley's natural water sources helped form the caverns that make up the different areas in the mine, eroding the stone and collecting amber at various deposits throughout the mines. These pieces of amber contain vast amounts of dinosaur DNA, which can be extracted to build dinosaur genomes.

Your Scientists will head down into the mines on Expeditions. At first only a few deposits will be available, while others can be unearthed by uncovering mining facilities throughout the cavern. Expect to see plenty of familiar species, as well as some new, feathered species you may not have seen in this game before. There may also be pieces of pure amber located in the mines, which can be sold for a small profit.

Biosyn Themed Buildings

As part of the DLC, we're also adding in new Biosyn themed buildings for use in Campaign and Sandbox Mode. In the Campaign, research is conducted from the main Research Compound, but the rest of Biosyn's operations are handled by specialised buildings. A Control Centre will help you keep everything running smoothly, while the Biosyn Fossil Centre extracts DNA from the amber or fossils your scientists bring back from the Expedition Centre. While you'll be sending them out on Amber Expeditions in the campaign, they'll be going on regular expeditions for fossils around the world during Sandbox Mode play.

Staff will need a Staff Centre to rest, while Emergency Shelters will let everyone run to safety in the case of a dinosaur breakout or weather calamity. Hatcheries, Response Facilities and Paleo-Medical Facilities will also come in Biosyn themed livery.

DFW buildings will be integrated into the Biosyn building set in Sandbox, as there aren't Biosyn themed Lagoons or Aviaries, for example. The Research Compound will also be available as a static feature in Sandbox Mode if you're using the Biosyn Valley map with Normal Terrain settings in Sandbox Mode. It will function as the maps's arrival point and Science Centre.

The Hyper Loop

While the Research Compound is the heart of Biosyn Valley, the Hyper Loop Transport system is its cardiovascular system. Connecting the various Operations buildings is done with a combination of paths and Hyper Loop tunnels. Biosyn buildings that have Hyper Loop connection points can only connect to each other, but the Control Centre works as a go-between for the two types of buildings. Operations buildings will connect to the Control Centre via paths, and the Control Centre connects to other buildings via Hyper Loop, to name one example. The Hyper Loop itself functions as an underground train network that transfers people back and forth. It also helps transport power to buildings it's connected to.

Power is supplied by Biosyn's Hydro Power Hub. It outputs a steady flow of power into the Hyper Loop, but also generates a radius of power wherever it's placed, letting you use it in conjunction with Power Repeaters to spread electricity to other parts of the park not connected to a Hyper Loop. You can also use Backup Generators in a pinch if needed.

A properly connected Hyper Loop will provide a high Transport Rating to the facility, and you can absolutely use them in Sandbox Mode as a form of park transportation.

Research Outposts

To keep an eye on their dinosaurs Biosyn uses Research Outposts that are placed within a dinosaur enclosure. These serve as viewing platforms, offering a full 360 degree view of any species outside the tower. Research Outposts connect to the rest of the Biosyn buildings using the Hyperloop, giving Biosyn employees immediate and discreet access to the prehistoric species. The platform can also be raised or lowered, depending on how the researchers want to observe the dinosaurs.

Research Outposts serve their purpose the best if they're placed directly within an enclosure, or when surrounded by multiple enclosures.

Invisible Fences

Dinosaur enclosures work the way you're used to, but with a twist: Biosyn uses invisible fences. These are placed and built like regular fences, but have the added benefit of being impossible to be broken or climbed by dinosaurs. While the invisible fences are powered they are impenetrable. If power goes away, your dinosaurs are free to cross the barriers and can roam across your parks, wreaking havoc. In addition to invisible fences, invisible gates will also be available. These will allow you to move dinosaurs through invisible fences on purpose using the new wrangling mechanic.

These invisible fences will also be available to use in Sandbox Mode, along with the Biosyn themed buildings.

Defences Against Dinosaur Rustlers

While you're diligently working to provide a safe haven for runaway dinosaurs in the new Chaos Theory level, there are less savory individuals who have other plans for the dinosaurs. These dinosaurs rustlers will intermittently attack the dinosaur ranch in an attempt to steal your dinosaurs. Your objective is to fend off the rustlers and lose as few dinosaurs as possible by erecting floodlights, building watchtowers, and intercepting their vehicles to force them to retreat.

Careful use of aggressive dinosaurs could cause enough damage to rustler vehicles to make them reconsider their actions, but it might not be the best idea to use a wolf as a sheepdog!

Keep in mind that these buildings are only available in the Chaos Theory level.

Dinosaur Wrangling

We also wanted to briefly touch on a new gameplay mechanic introduced in the free update releasing alongside the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion. While this is included in the free update, it is also a central part of the new Chaos Theory level, which is inspired by the events of Jurassic World Dominion.

While you previously needed to tranquilise dinosaurs in order to move, dinosaur wrangling presents an alternate way to move dinosaurs to new locations. Your Ranger Teams will be in charge of dinosaur wrangling, which can be done through directly controlling the Ranger Team vehicle. Using specialised whistles, they can summon dinosaurs to their vehicle, and subsequently send them off in a new direction as a group. Circle indicators will tell you exactly where you're sending the dinosaurs.

Using this new mechanic you can more directly herd groups of dinosaurs from one area to another. Gates will open automatically when herded dinosaurs are nearby, so you can quickly move a group of dinosaurs into a new enclosure by wrangling them. It will work with both herbivores and carnivores, and your Velociraptors will obey just as easily as a Parasaurolophus.

We hope you've enjoyed this run-through of the new Biosyn themed buildings and gameplay mechanics! The Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion releases on 14 June.