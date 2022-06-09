American Truck Simulator - 1.45 Update: Cody and US-14

Despite the fact that our feature-packed 1.44 update was released just weeks ago for both Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator, our teams are already working hard to create new content for the 1.45 update for American Truck Simulator, some of which we are thrilled to share with you today!

The City of Cody

Step into the world of the Wild West in Cody, a small Wyoming frontier town with immense natural beauty and cultural attractions. Founded by the legendary Colonel William F. "Buffalo Bill" 1896, this Old West town offers an authentic western experience for visitors around the world.









Self-proclaimed as the “Rodeo Capital of the World”, Cody offers drivers the chance to see famous landmarks and attractions such as the Buffalo Bills visitor center and the Rodeo Stadium; and that's not all! Drivers will also be able to discover and deliver to new industries in Cody, a Truck Trailer service, and a Waste Transfer Station too, which are a small taste of what you can expect to find in the upcoming Montana DLC.







Cody is also known for being the gateway to the Yellowstone National Park. Located 52 miles from the east entrance to the country's first national park, which brings us to our next topic...

US-14

Beginning at the east entrance to the Yellowstone National Park is U.S Route 14, one of the original United States highways of 1926!







Drivers will have plenty to see on their drive on US-14, including the Buffalo Bill Reservoir and Dam, Pahashka Teepee, and of course, the stunning scenery and natural beauty that Yellowstone offers its millions of visitors every year.









From Yellowstone Lake to the hot lava lakes and geysers, drivers will be able to explore even more of this beautiful part of the world. We highly recommend not being tied down with a delivery slot when exploring this area, as you'll want to take your time around here!

We can't wait for you to explore it for yourselves and like our previous updates, all this content will come free to the owners of Wyoming DLC for American Truck Simulator as part of the 1.45 update. We will be sure to let you know when it will be ready, so make sure to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.