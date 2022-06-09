Our first update after Angels of the Zariman (and the last before TennoCon) has arrived! Echoes of the Zariman focuses heavily on optimizing your gameplay experience with major QOL improvements and bug fixes. Stunning new Zariman-themed Evolving Weapons and Customizations are available, as well as powerful buffs with the addition of Lohk Surges in Zariman Missions. To top it all off, a summer favorite is back with Dog Days!

Gameplay and Feature Improvements

When you revisit the Zariman you’ll discover a number of significant QOL enhancements! As a result of our commitment to make Angels of the Zariman the best possible experience, we’ve deployed changes based on extensive community feedback, including a reduction in Eximus Overguard, improved Void Sling mobility and much more.

You can see a full breakdown of changes and fixes made in the Echoes of the Zariman patch notes here.

New Tenno Reinforcements

Cavalero has unearthed two new Incarnon Weapons previously used for ceremonial purposes: the Felarx Shotgun and the Innodem Dagger. Complete challenges to unlock their Incarnon form and Weapon upgrades!

NEW ARCANES

Make the most of your growing Arcane collection with five new Arcanes, and an Amp Arcane Adapter that fuses with an Amp to unlock an additional Arcane Slot.

*All values below are shown at Rank 5.

Eternal Onslaught (Amps)

On Energy Depleted: +180% Critical Chance for 8s.

Eternal Logistics (Amps)

On Void Sling: +72% Amp Ammo Efficiency for 8s.

Molt Augmented (Warframe)

On Kill: +0.24% Ability Strength. Stacks up to 250x.

Molt Reconstruct (Warframe)

Heal yourself and allies within Affinity Range 6 Health for each point of energy spent on the initial casting cost of abilities.

Cascadia Flare (Secondary)

On Heat Status Effect: +12% Damage for 10s. Stacks up to 480%.

NEW CUSTOMIZATIONS

Stylize your Arsenal with the all-new Seraphayre Ephemera and Raptwing Ephemera – both designs inspired by Void Angels and Void Energy. Purchase the Blueprints for Standing and craft them to imbue yourself with the ethereal nature of the Void.

Zariman Missions: Lohk Surges

Experience a burst of unbridled power in Zariman Missions with new Lohk Surges that will spawn at random, and grant you short term buffs to health, energy, affinity, ammo, fire rate and more when activated! Never let your guard down, Tenno. Triggering a Lohk Surge will unleash a sinister Eximus Enemy that will test your mettle.

Dog Days Returns with New Rewards and Night Mode

It wouldn’t be summer in the Origin System without the return of Dog Days! Cannonball your way into Missions and soak your opponents to receive a variety of refreshing Rewards, and have fun under the stars with the new day and night cycle. Dog Days begins June 9 at 2 p.m. ET and runs on all platforms until June 29 at 2 p.m. ET.

Mission 1: 50,000 Credits and Redeemer Abysso Skin

Mission 2: 50,000 Credits and Hydroid's Relay Scene

Mission 3: 50,000 Credits and Hydroid Reprise Noggle

Mission 4: Orokin Reactor and Stratos Emblem

Put your well-earned Nakak Pearls toward the brand-new Fishy Ephemera, a Dog Days Kavat and Kubrow Glyph and a new Dog Days Night Captura scene!

Echoes of the Zariman is available now on all Platforms!