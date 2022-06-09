Patch Version: 6.9.2022

With the help of the growing community, I got a good chunk of feedback and issues that I have been tackling!
So here are some bug fixes, UI additions, and recipe changes!
:::::: UI ::::::
- Units' icons in lands have a "jump" animation when they attack.
- The Castle blinks a bubble to signal to the player to make another castle if it is low on HP.
- Some of the helper bubbles will stop showing once a player has done those actions enough times.
- When placing archers/captains, automatically place them in back, and soldiers/guardians in front.
- Renamed "firepit" to "bonfire" in labels.
- Units are Magenta when they are affected by the Event that weakens them.
- When a meter has finished, it will blink.
- The Events at the top now blink. (They will soon have tooltips since the idea of players figuring it out hasn't worked out too well)
- Monsters are now color-coded depending on their HP.
- There is now an indicator that floats up when a unit is damaged.
- The Unit death sound has been changed since it was too similar to the Monsters'.
:::::: GAMEPLAY ::::::
- Alchemists take a little less time to finish.
- Spells don't pass time now.
- There is now a maximum to the number of lands that you can have at one time. (35)
- Sawmill and Brickyard now have cheaper recipes.
- Berries now add more to meters to show off just how strong they are.
:::::: BUGS ::::::
- Fixed monsters warping if past middle of island.
- Music restarted on a new day, even if muted.
- Fixed a bug where monsters would teleport after coming out of the Bulb.
And if you want to share feedback, find bugs, or have thoughts on the game, you can:
- Message me on the Steam Community Forums for the game,
- Message me on the Itch.io Community Forums for the game.
- or:
