The Call of Krul'ar update for 9 June 2022

Patch Version: 6.9.2022

Patch Version: 6.9.2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With the help of the growing community, I got a good chunk of feedback and issues that I have been tackling!
So here are some bug fixes, UI additions, and recipe changes!

:::::: UI ::::::

  • Units' icons in lands have a "jump" animation when they attack.
  • The Castle blinks a bubble to signal to the player to make another castle if it is low on HP.
  • Some of the helper bubbles will stop showing once a player has done those actions enough times.
  • When placing archers/captains, automatically place them in back, and soldiers/guardians in front.
  • Renamed "firepit" to "bonfire" in labels.
  • Units are Magenta when they are affected by the Event that weakens them.​
  • When a meter has finished, it will blink.​
  • The Events at the top now blink. (They will soon have tooltips since the idea of players figuring it out hasn't worked out too well)​
  • Monsters are now color-coded depending on their HP.​​
  • There is now an indicator that floats up when a unit is damaged.
  • The Unit death sound has been changed since it was too similar to the Monsters'.​

:::::: GAMEPLAY ::::::

  • Alchemists take a little less time to finish.
  • Spells don't pass time now.
  • There is now a maximum to the number of lands that you can have at one time. (35)​
  • Sawmill and Brickyard now have cheaper recipes.​
  • Berries now add more to meters to show off just how strong they are.

:::::: BUGS ::::::

  • Fixed monsters warping if past middle of island.​
  • Music restarted on a new day, even if muted.​
  • Fixed a bug where monsters would teleport after coming out of the Bulb.

And if you want to share feedback, find bugs, or have thoughts on the game, you can:

  • Message me on the Steam Community Forums for the game,
  • Message me on the Itch.io Community Forums for the game.
  • or:​

