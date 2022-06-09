Patch Version: 6.9.2022

With the help of the growing community, I got a good chunk of feedback and issues that I have been tackling!

So here are some bug fixes, UI additions, and recipe changes!

:::::: UI ::::::

Units' icons in lands have a "jump" animation when they attack.

The Castle blinks a bubble to signal to the player to make another castle if it is low on HP.

Some of the helper bubbles will stop showing once a player has done those actions enough times.

When placing archers/captains, automatically place them in back, and soldiers/guardians in front.

Renamed "firepit" to "bonfire" in labels.

Units are Magenta when they are affected by the Event that weakens them.​

When a meter has finished, it will blink.​

The Events at the top now blink. (They will soon have tooltips since the idea of players figuring it out hasn't worked out too well)​

Monsters are now color-coded depending on their HP.​​

There is now an indicator that floats up when a unit is damaged.

The Unit death sound has been changed since it was too similar to the Monsters'.​

:::::: GAMEPLAY ::::::

Alchemists take a little less time to finish.

Spells don't pass time now.

There is now a maximum to the number of lands that you can have at one time. (35)​

Sawmill and Brickyard now have cheaper recipes.​

Berries now add more to meters to show off just how strong they are.

:::::: BUGS ::::::

Fixed monsters warping if past middle of island.​

Music restarted on a new day, even if muted.​

Fixed a bug where monsters would teleport after coming out of the Bulb.

And if you want to share feedback, find bugs, or have thoughts on the game, you can: