Build 8904812 · Last edited 9 June 2022

Added New Game Modes

-Gun Game (6 Players Max, no bots)

-free for all (6 players Max, no bots)

-Added option to Disable Bots on Team death match

Upgraded Game Systems to allow Support of multiple game modes.

Capture the flag, dirty bomb and zombies to come in the future