V 1.0.13 Quick fix

I was working to prepare a version that gonna launch without the console and set to a 64x version (for now is x86) and I notice that are some bugs that necessary require fixing.
SI:
- when it doesn't have resources, he will not return to the city to buy units or upgrade them;
- it no longer stands in front of the store forever;
- when he has won and a player starts a new game, there will be no AI turn if he doesn't start;
- buys the commander faster when there is none;
- the resource bonus is given to him when there are no commanders, not when he has at least one;
Maps:
- Bridge: fixed so that AI can play ( it tries to "fly" to resources and stores - space terrain type makes him confused);
Other:
- The game starts without the console;
