The 8 Sins: New Hell Order update for 9 June 2022

V 1.0.13 Quick fix

Build 8904731

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I was working to prepare a version that gonna launch without the console and set to a 64x version (for now is x86) and I notice that are some bugs that necessary require fixing.

SI:

  • when it doesn't have resources, he will not return to the city to buy units or upgrade them;
  • it no longer stands in front of the store forever;
  • when he has won and a player starts a new game, there will be no AI turn if he doesn't start;
  • buys the commander faster when there is none;
  • the resource bonus is given to him when there are no commanders, not when he has at least one;

Maps:

  • Bridge: fixed so that AI can play ( it tries to "fly" to resources and stores - space terrain type makes him confused);

Other:

  • The game starts without the console;
