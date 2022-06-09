V 1.0.13 Quick fix

I was working to prepare a version that gonna launch without the console and set to a 64x version (for now is x86) and I notice that are some bugs that necessary require fixing.

SI:

when it doesn't have resources, he will not return to the city to buy units or upgrade them;

it no longer stands in front of the store forever;

when he has won and a player starts a new game, there will be no AI turn if he doesn't start;

buys the commander faster when there is none;

the resource bonus is given to him when there are no commanders, not when he has at least one;

Maps:

Bridge: fixed so that AI can play ( it tries to "fly" to resources and stores - space terrain type makes him confused);

Other: