Our top community room picks for May!

The Valor has arrived!

If you’ve been keeping an eye on our channels, you might have noticed that we released the brand new Steampunk DLC last Monday! This DLC takes place on a majestic steampunk airship called ‘Valor’ and features a total of four new rooms, each of which are bigger than any of the previously released pre-built rooms. It’s currently still on sale with a 10% discount, so now would be the best time for you to board the Valor!

However, chances are that you have already played through all of the new rooms and are still hungry for more awesome content! Luckily, there are of course plenty of great community rooms that are more than worth your time. In fact, we have once again selected four of last month’s finest rooms for you to enjoy! So without further ado, these are our monthly picks for May!

A towering achievement!

In Aqueduct Tower by namo_krub you get to explore...well, an aqueduct tower, of course! While wandering through this ancient structure which has been out of operation for millennia, you accidentally get trapped. In order to escape the tower, you will have figure out the mechanics and get it working again. Are you up to the challenge?

Cats can have lasagna, right?

Something strange is going on with Grandma's Kitty! In this room created by Cico, it is your task to feed and take care of your grandmother's many different pets. Sounds easy enough, right? However, it might be trickier than you'd expect! Will you be able to figure out what Grandma's Kitty is secretly up to?

Can you solve this mystery?

Fair warning, Catholic Orphanage is not meant for the faint of heart. In this room by Tarmo, you'll have to solve a mystery which the authorities were unable to uncover. If you're up for something really scary, then this is the room for you!

An epic conclusion!

The Scientists' Office Part 3 by Brengo is the final chapter of the Scientists' Office trilogy. It picks up right where Part 2 left off, so be sure to check out the previous entries in case you haven't played those yet! In this final chapter you enter a realm disconnected from the normal world. Will you be able to save the very concept of science itself?

Up for even more community rooms?

Want to be the first to find out which rooms might be featured in next month's picks? Or perhaps you would like to learn more about how to create your own rooms! Well, if that's the case, you might be interested in joining our official Discord server! Here you'll have the chance to chat with some of the most dedicated room builders from our community and find out about their upcoming projects! It's fun!

♥ Pine team