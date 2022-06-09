Update 0.4.3.1 is Live!

Ox Carts



Ox Carts can tranport more goods that Donkeys.

They can be use from the new transporter building.

Each cart uses two oxen.

Oxen enclosure

Oxen can’t be brought or bred, and can only be acquired from existing Cattle when is moved to an Oxen enclosure.

Donkey breeding

Now Donkeys can be brought and bred on its own enclosure.

Changes in transport



In the transporters buildings the number of desired transporters can be set, and once there are available animals in enclosures, they are automaticacly transferred to the transporters building.

Each city starts with a few donkeys at the initial storage building. It’s necessary to have a Donkeys enclosure to be able to use them as transport.

‘Transport Animal’ entry has been added to the Game guide.

New tech

Oxen carts are unlocked after researching ‘Wheeled vehicles’ in the Tech tree, a technology that becomes available after ‘Potter’s wheel’ has been discovered.

Campaing



2 new chapters has been added to the campaign:

Lagash. Improving the quality of life.

Uruk. The Temple gains power.

New Camera

The game camera movement has been updated. Now it rotates around the world, and it has zoom intead of changing height.

Other:

-Some fixes in the Religious reputation panel.

-Artefacts and religious reputation of temples corrected.

-A bug in govenment buildings not changing all scribes of the same type.