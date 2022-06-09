Update, Version 20220609

English

New item: Fertilizer

It can make plants grow faster.

It can restore a small amount of HP if used on any "Plant" type characters. (Such as trees, mushrooms, and certain infected people.)

It can be used to make Ammonium Nitrate

Fertilizer may now be found in the random supply boxes in the Neighborhood Committee of Liu's Quarantined Neighborhood. (More methods to acquire fertilizer will be added in the future.)

Added a sound effect to the life skill books sold in Liu's bookstore. It shall play when a player is using one of those books.

This change does not affect all books generated in previous versions.

Made it much easier to set up OIG items in random supply boxes.

简体中文

新物品：肥料

可以加速植物的生长速度。

可以让植物类的角色恢复少量生命。（比如树木、蘑菇、以及某些感染者）

可以用来获得硝酸铵

疁城被隔离的小区的居委会的补给箱中现在可能出现肥料。（其它的可以大规模获取肥料的方法将会在之后陆续添加。）

给疁城书店中所有的生活技能书加入了一个使用时的音效。

该变动不会对此版本之前已经产生的书籍存在影响。

现在在随机生成的补给箱中添加OIG数据更加方便了。