Patch v.1.3.1 is available!

Build 8904413 · Last edited 9 June 2022 – 15:09:21 UTC

Hi Everyone!

Today we uploaded a small but very useful update that introduced a lot of new functionality and important fixes.

Changelog

Improvements:

New weapon - Saiga 9 Yarovit

Building system improved

Steel Challenge campaign updated

Cooper Tunnels and USPSA shooting targets

Inventory Workbench UI improved. New feature - Add to Favorites

Spawn preffered weapon in stages

Tuning functionality extended - multiple devices, position now сorrectly saved and loaded

Fixes:

Leaderboards for SCSA mode fixed

Weapon drop check before start signal added

DQ if drop weapon in stage

Added more level requirements for player with high experience

WIP:

Modding system

New game mode

You can find out more in our Discord - https://discord.gg/8VyDbubxM7

Enjoy :)