Update 0.1.321

Additions/Improvements

Add fans to stadium for better immersion at game time. Use the Options Menu to enable or disable the fans as well as the count that show up to game day.

Custom emblems can now be imported and used for your teams. Please watch the tutorial video on how to set up and import your custom logo into the game. NOTE: league commissioners will have to distribute any league team's custom emblem to the league coaches. Logos MUST be 512x512 in size and be in .png format, or it won't work!

IMPORTANT:

If you are updating from prior to 0.1.321, please follow the below instructions to configure your data source locations for your current leagues. If you are not concerned with any previous data, you can simply start the game and use the automatically created league.

After updating start the game, accept the Privacy Statement and wait for the game to automatically create a default league as it will on first run.

PLEASE READ THIS STEP CAREFULLY:

Once completed, go to the Options menu. Click the folder icon next to the Data Directory option. Use this to select your preferred directory to save your data files. NOTE: this location should be a substantially large location as the data will get to be quite sizable over time.

ADDITIONALLY: you are under no obligation to change this from the default setting, however you may want to if you have a larger space to save to.

FURTHER: I am not deleting any of your files during this process, so if you are careful and something goes wrong, you will not have lost your data unless you deleted or overwrote it yourself. So - please be careful and feel free to ask for help on Discord or the Message Boards before moving any files.

Close the game - this is important as once you copy your leagues, the game will need to update your current databases on startup.

Changing this data location will copy the default (any any other) league to this new location under a new "Leagues" directory.

Navigate to your Steam installation and navigate to the "<SteamInstall>/steamapps/common/Greats Of The Gridiron/GreatsOfTheGridiron/Saved/data" directory. In here, you will see your current league directories.

Copy all these league folders to your selected <dataSource>/Leagues directory. If you already have a Default league

Start the game, go to a module (Play, Coordinator's Office, or League Management) and File->Open League. You should see all your previous leagues to be available to play.

As usual, please ask on Discord or on the message boards if you need any assistance.

Fixes: