Damnation Update

Sinners!

The time has come for you to revisit the cursed city of Nadir once again. Out of the depths of Hell, raises the updated and extended Prologue of our hellish deck builder!

For those who haven't had a chance to play our game yet – In Nadir, you will embark on a roguelike adventure influenced by Dante's Divine Comedy. You’ll face powerful demons, build your deck, and progress the Deadly Sins as they cut their way through Hell. Using Sacrum and Profanum energy, plan both your and the enemy's moves, for every action you take feeds your opponent and can turn the tide.

Thanks to the feedback of our community, which is constantly growing – what pleases our hearts – we introduced some mechanics changes and new features, along with greatly improved the game visuals and atmosphere. There is a lot to show you, so…

…keep reading to learn that your wait was not in vain!

Soulshards and how to use them in battle

During your journey through the City of Nadir, with each won battle, you are earning valuable spoils. Gaining experience to develop your character, receiving cards to strengthen your deck and strategy, and earning some currencies, which can be used in various ways. You are already familiar with obols, which can be spent in the store to buy new cards, and today we are introducing to you a much more versatile and useful currency that you can use to turn the tide of victory on your side.

Shoulshards are being granted for each victory and added to your resources. The best thing about them is that they are versatile and you can use them in a few ways: To develop your character, create or upgrade Damneds, or play cards during battle, without activating enemy retaliation.

And this last feature is what we would like to explain a little wider in this section, as Character Progression and Anvil of Souls deserve separate paragraphs.

Sometimes, when you meet a powerful opponent in Nadir, and the odds are against you, it would be convenient to exploit your enemy and play a card that can turn the luck against him but will not turn the counter move stone. And now, if you have enough Soulshards – you can!

On the top-left side of the screen, you can find a special, purple stone. Not only does it show how many Soulshards you have, but also is allowing to play cards from your hand at the price of Shards. Simply drag a card you would like to play on the Soulshards Stone if you have enough of them!

Use it to your advantage when the situation is convenient, and surprise your enemy with an unexpected move!

Character development & Skill tree

We are also happy to show the first iteration of the Character Development system, which allows you to upgrade your character abilities. Anytime, when you are on the map, you can access the Character Panel with a button at the top of the screen. And after opening it, you are getting access to the Character skill tree, and the possibility to check how you can improve your avatar statistics and skills. Yet purchasing perks and skills is available only via the Rest Node which you can find on the map!

Each node represents a different upgrade, and it is your choice how you would like to develop your hero and adjust it to your strategy. All perks are purchasable by spending Solushards.

Get some Shards, and increase your Strength to improve the base damage of your cards, increase your base Hitpoints or Armor, or elevate your Will or Domination to use the help of powerful support souls!

As you are getting access to only one circle of hell in the Prologue, the amount of Soulshards you can collect during your playthrough is limited. The system is also being expanded and polished in the background, but we wanted to already give you some insight and a taste of what’s to come in the full game.

Damned & Anvil of Souls

The way to the bottom of Nadir is uncertain and full of dangers, so it is good to have a companion with you. And now, you can find some tormented souls along your way, or forge them from the Soulshards to use them in battle. The Damned – as we call them – are powerful and useful assists on the battlefields, as they are sharing their strength with you, impacting the outcome of the battles.

There are tens of them already possible to be found, and among others, you will find such individuals as Ragnar Lodbrock, Emperor Nero, and Queen Mary I. Each unique Damned has a unique ability that is impacting the battlefield. One will grant you one more card on your hand, some will heal you in combat, and another one will change the modifiers of the attack or apply a convenient buff. The list of available Damneds and their skills is already quite long, and thanks to picking different souls to accompany you in your descent, the replayability of the game greatly improved.

But how to get them?

You can add some of those tormented souls to your rooster after finding special nodes on the map. One of them is the Anvil of Souls – a powerful artifact you can find on the way, and use to forge a new Damned from Soulshards, upgrade a Damned you already obtained for a price, or sell the Damneds you do not want to use and retrieve some of the shards from them. Choose carefully, as when visiting the Anvil, you can choose only one from mentioned actions to perform.

When you will find a soul that you would like to use in battle – when on the map view – open the Damned Panel with the button on the top of the screen. You will find there a possibility to drag the soul of your choice and equip it. Take note, that to use the most powerful ones, you need to have enough Will, which statistic you can upgrade in the Character Panel while visiting Rest Site.

New Map, New Visuals, New VFXes & SFXes

With our latest, redrawn from the scratch world map, you’ll never lose your way in Hell again. The city of Nadir is no longer a sterile lifeless abyss, but dripping with atmosphere, floating in scorching heat monstrosity. Be cautious while you explore the halls and streets of Nadir. Each level is distinct by the layout of nodes, eventually leading to a challenging boss fight, but with many tactical options to choose from. We’ve managed to drastically improve readability by introducing a much sharper, detailed art style and animated node icons. Just don’t cut yourself on your way down. Our hellish thicket of thorns and roses claims many every eternity!

We’ve applied several improvements to our battle scene. Along with the new visual and sound special effects, we adjusted the background to be better related to the map, and better show the vision of hell of our artists. You will face new enemies, with unique death animations, speeches, and skills. You will play new cards, with new effects, and use new features in your crusade against hell.

Our main menu has also received a much-needed upgrade. No more shall pitch-black darkness fill your background with despair! From now on feast your empty eye sockets on our gloriously sinful keyart.

