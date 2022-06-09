Ragnarock x Hellfest is now live!

AHOU Vikings!

We've announced you few weeks ago our collaboration with Hellfest!

We really want you to experience an unprecedented adventure for a rhythm VR game and take you with us to this epic festival!

This Upload VR Showcase was the perfect place to announce you that this new RAID featuring one of the biggest metal music festival on the planet is now LIVE!!!

Take a look at what happens in this exceptional RAID

Play 11 new epic tracks by bands from the 2022 Hellfest line-up, including The Offspring, Nightwish and DragonForce.

Discover a new environment, a new longship, and collect the unique Hellfest Hammer by playing all songs from the pack. Go and be a rock star on stage!

This new RAID includes :

New songs

The Offspring - "You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid" - Difficulty 1/5/7

Nightwish - "Tribal" - Difficulty 3/5/8

DragonForce - "Heart Demolition" - Difficulty 4/6/8

Gojira - "Born For One Thing" - Difficulty 4/7/8

Helloween - "Skyfall" - Difficulty 4/8/9

Blind Guardian - "Battlefield" - Difficulty 2/5/8

Avatar - "Going Hunting" - Difficulty 3/5/7

The Rumjacks - "One For The Road" - Difficulty 3/5/6

Therion - "Great Marquis of Hell" - Difficulty 3/6/8

Disconnected - "Life Will Always Find Its Way" - Difficulty 4/6/9

Fejd - "Härjaren" - Difficulty 2/4/6

This RAID also brings you a new room to customize your Viking clan. From hammers to boats, you can now choose how drip you'll be while drumming.

New Hellfest environment for owners of a song from the Hellfest RAID

New Hellfest longship for owners of a song from the Hellfest RAID

New Hellfest Hammer skin - Unlocks by playing all songs from the pack at least once.

New longship skins

Added "Changing Room" in lobby: A new space to collect and select your hammers and longships.

Added two new longships for everyone: Raven and Wolf

Added Gloryhammer longship for owners of a song from the Gloryhammer RAID

Other

Added arrows on Drums and hammers settings for more precise changes

Fixed free mode of external camera

We really hope to make you live a unique adventure with this RAID in collaboration with Hellfest!

See you soon for more news on Ragnarock !