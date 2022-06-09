Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.0.4)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added more map generation content
- Added the "fit to screen" button
- Added the missing roofs to the skirmish mission maps
- Added the weapon type in the weapon tooltip title
Improvements
- Weapon balancing (important change: faster aiming, slower rotation for ARs)
- Increased the amount of enemies in normal (60% -> 65%) and hard difficulties (70% -> 80%)
- Nerfed the enemies reaction delays
- Split move and rotation speed in weapon stats UI
- Changed the default keyboard shortcut for the camera obstacle hiding toggle (F7 -> F5)
- Changed the way the map size is displayed in the mission tooltips
- Disable the motion blur post effect while dragging a character
- Hide characters aiming target in cinematic mode
- Ignore map elements placed out of range in custom maps (fixes the initial view being off)
- Ignore map elements with a zero scale in custom maps
- Ignore the selected character in the depth of field focus distance computation when using the head or weapon cameras
- Improved map generation path clearing
- Improved map props randomization
- Improved the game camera auto focus system
- Improved the map editor layout
- Improved the map generation (increased props density, tweaked room layouts, etc)
- Improved transition between storeys when moving a character
- Made roof map assets walkable (fixed multi-storey custom maps)
- Optimized memory usage (non alloc raycast, sorting, game option feature filters)
- Reduced the amount of open doorways in maps
- Removed confirmation when exiting current mission after game over
- Removed room lights (optimization)
- Removed useless material selectors on the map assets
- Replaced the loading videos by random the help ones
- Tweaked the post effects
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed keyboard shortcuts not working when pointer is above a UI element
- Fixed discontinued path across storeys
- Fixed exiting setup without any weapon locking the game during tutorial missions
- Fixed exterior ground models
- Fixed visible fields of view from character at different storeys
- Fixed lighting issues in the setup and shop scenes
- Fixed paths disappearing when characters are in different storeys
- Fixed roofs being selectable in the map editor when the camera is facing down (preventing from selecting anything else)
- Fixed roofs not hiding when between the camera and the characters
- Fixed sniping spot placed inside buildings
- Fixed some characters, enemies and civilians appearing above the selected storey
- Fixed some plants blocking vision too high
- Fixed the agent animations bugging when showing/hiding them with the storey selection buttons
- Fixed the ceiling borders showing when tilting the camera
- Fixed the depth of field effect
- Fixed the exfiltration spawn spots being visible even when viewing a lower storey
- Fixed the light shield material when hovered
- Fixed the map editor now showing roofs
- Fixed the motion blur setting changing the bloom effect
- Fixed the planning version of some props not matching the real size or shape
- Fixed the roofs not appearing in replays
- Fixed the top of some planning walls hiding parts of the doorway markers
- Fixed the transparent doors allowing to see behind the adjacent wall when opened
- Fixed timeline glitches when clicking on a waypoint after the death of the agent
- Fixed tooltips appearing on top of the timeline
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch