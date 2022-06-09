Test Branch Update! (Beta 5.0.4)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added more map generation content

Added the "fit to screen" button

Added the missing roofs to the skirmish mission maps

Added the weapon type in the weapon tooltip title

Improvements

Weapon balancing (important change: faster aiming, slower rotation for ARs)

Increased the amount of enemies in normal (60% -> 65%) and hard difficulties (70% -> 80%)

Nerfed the enemies reaction delays

Split move and rotation speed in weapon stats UI

Changed the default keyboard shortcut for the camera obstacle hiding toggle (F7 -> F5)

Changed the way the map size is displayed in the mission tooltips

Disable the motion blur post effect while dragging a character

Hide characters aiming target in cinematic mode

Ignore map elements placed out of range in custom maps (fixes the initial view being off)

Ignore map elements with a zero scale in custom maps

Ignore the selected character in the depth of field focus distance computation when using the head or weapon cameras

Improved map generation path clearing

Improved map props randomization

Improved the game camera auto focus system

Improved the map editor layout

Improved the map generation (increased props density, tweaked room layouts, etc)

Improved transition between storeys when moving a character

Made roof map assets walkable (fixed multi-storey custom maps)

Optimized memory usage (non alloc raycast, sorting, game option feature filters)

Reduced the amount of open doorways in maps

Removed confirmation when exiting current mission after game over

Removed room lights (optimization)

Removed useless material selectors on the map assets

Replaced the loading videos by random the help ones

Tweaked the post effects

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed keyboard shortcuts not working when pointer is above a UI element

Fixed discontinued path across storeys

Fixed exiting setup without any weapon locking the game during tutorial missions

Fixed exterior ground models

Fixed visible fields of view from character at different storeys

Fixed lighting issues in the setup and shop scenes

Fixed paths disappearing when characters are in different storeys

Fixed roofs being selectable in the map editor when the camera is facing down (preventing from selecting anything else)

Fixed roofs not hiding when between the camera and the characters

Fixed sniping spot placed inside buildings

Fixed some characters, enemies and civilians appearing above the selected storey

Fixed some plants blocking vision too high

Fixed the agent animations bugging when showing/hiding them with the storey selection buttons

Fixed the ceiling borders showing when tilting the camera

Fixed the depth of field effect

Fixed the exfiltration spawn spots being visible even when viewing a lower storey

Fixed the light shield material when hovered

Fixed the map editor now showing roofs

Fixed the motion blur setting changing the bloom effect

Fixed the planning version of some props not matching the real size or shape

Fixed the roofs not appearing in replays

Fixed the top of some planning walls hiding parts of the doorway markers

Fixed the transparent doors allowing to see behind the adjacent wall when opened

Fixed timeline glitches when clicking on a waypoint after the death of the agent

Fixed tooltips appearing on top of the timeline

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.