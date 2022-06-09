Apis 1.3.1

Hey Beekeepers!

Just a few little bits in this one, some tiny QoL tweaks (including a pencil that lets you relabel things!), some balancing and a couple fixes for multiplayer.

There’s also a bunch of new stuff and some API fixes for modding!

There’s been some really cool mods in progress, including an APICO version of Minecraft’s NEI, so hoping these new modding APIs help encourage more people to get stuck in!

~ Ell

Changes

You can now craft a Pencil (on PC) that lets you relabel menu objects! i.e. you could relabel your trash can to say "Wasp Storage" >:)

Smokers now have their own icon bubble, that also matches the one shown by Empress bees

Targeted menus now have the extra label highlight like when you drag them

Beeboxes/Beebanks no longer show traits until you've microscoped the species

Standard honeycore crystals now sell for $2 rather than $3, and Crystal Bee honeycore shards sell for $5 instead of $1 - there's a bigger piece around honeycore processing planned!

The good news is Barnabee is looking to buy a house of his own! The bad news is the deposit was huge and they have to put their prices up soz

Rocky Bees now spawn in a hive when mined, and there's now a 50% chance of a hive vs 100% always getting a bee (after your first hive)

Sorting menus now orders bees by their bee book order - same for magazines

Bug Fixes

Fixed machines giving duplicate items when the progress bar finished in multiplayer when host should have "won" (sawmill, beehive, centrifuge etc)

Fixed being able to pause while in multiplayer as pausing your time meant time desynced

Fixed newly placed items not being interactable until the player moves (in multiplayer + while modding)

Fixed right-clicking to split stacks and dropping items on an existing stack not syncing in multiplayer

Fixed being able to get infinite cargo boats in multiplayer, putting Skipper out of business (and making him sad)

Fixed game crashing on gamepad when highlighting a non-menu object and pressing Y / Triangle

Fixed The Merchant not showing their post-credits dialogue (im so sorry over how not worth it this is now you can finally read it lmao)

Fixed Sacred Idol showing as the wrong sprite in the Altar overworld sprite

Fixed Beehive Lamps not having an item sprite in your inventory

Fixed acorns planted in hallows not showing as the correct sapling sprite (at least SOMEONE has been replanting)

Fixed NPCs not remembering that they already told you something and eagerly telling you again next time you booted up the game

Fixed Beebank tabs not showing the species name on hover

Fixed being able to hammer beds/benches while in them (why did you even try this)

Fixed music layering when sleeping through several nights

Fixed birbs not flapping when flying away (high quality stuff gang)

Fixed species with "Any" climate not showing in the beebook or stat cards

Modding