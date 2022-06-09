0.518.17 - Element of Surprise

Antonoff-Titan AT-K225 hits the market

Made in collaboration with Titan Heavy Industries and Antonoff, AT-K225 general cargo carrier features a modular design capable of adopting a wide range of cargo requirements. The processed cargo storage relies on dedicated THI docking bays to host up to 6 compatible autonomous containers to increase ships' cargo capacity. A stock variant comes with a standard THI Cargo Containers pre-installed.

New sensor data protocol

Improvements in compression and predictive error-correction algorithms lead to development of an improved sensor data protocol, boasting over an 80% increase in bandwidth accompanied by vastly improved error resistance. On-board computers featuring new protocols are expected to hit the commercial market this year.

Elon Intersteallar Recall

Elon Interstellar issued a limited recall on its Model E excavation ship. The newly discovered flaw in the signature excavator/cargo bay combo caused actuators to misfire under high stress and rapidly open the cargo bay, leading to both dangerous shifts in the ship's centre of mass and direct damage to the craft. Both the actuators and any damaged cargo bay doors will be replaced free of charge.

Maintenance Logs