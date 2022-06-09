Madshot is OUT NOW in Early Access!

We are excited to announce that our fast-paced, acrobatic, rogue-lite shooter Madshot is now available in Early Access on Steam!

ABOUT MADSHOT

Searching for eternal life, you dabbled in the occult and summoned forces beyond your understanding, forces whose names should never be uttered -- and your actions ended with mighty Cthulhu himself swallowing your city whole.

But this odd situation has given you the chance to destroy him from within. Prepare to face off against horrific monsters and survive multi-phased boss battles on an ever-changing road to freeing your city from the mighty Cthulhu. Equip endless upgrade combinations and use your acrobatic fighting skills to fight through a procedurally generated world full of hideous opponents where every playthrough throws out new challenges in an ever-changing gameplay experience.

SPECIAL OFFER

Madshot is available now via Steam Early Access for $19.99/€19.99/£17.99 but you can grab it now with a 20% OFF as a part of our launch celebration!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1524550/Madshot/

EARLY ACCESS

_Madshot _is now in Early Access, so this means that the game it's still in active development.

Our goal is to create a game that will fulfill the expectations of roguelite action enthusiasts. We've put a lot of work into the key game mechanics, and we've also done our best to make Madshot hectically fun. We aim to tighten the experience through cooperation with you, our growing community. Your feedback will help us identify areas of improvement and offer valuable ideas.

Now, it’s time to break the cycle of eternal life and share your experience and feedback with us on Twitter and Discord!

See you in the abyss, humans.

Overflow & HOOK Crew