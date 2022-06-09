New update (v0.40) - Free Mode Part 2 Customizations

ZOEY: MY HENTAI SEX DOLL - UPGRADE V0.33

Hello Lewd Tribe,

I hope you are doing fine!

If not, it's time to start a little one to one with Zoey in the new scene of the FREE MODE!

I started by integrating Zoey's customizations and the actions will follow soon!

Have fun with Zoey, she is your hentai sex doll ;)

WHAT'S NEW

Free Mode

NEW > Part 2 is now available with almost all Zoey's customizations. Total is 73 different customizations (hair colors, eyes, new outfits, mouths, beauty marks...).

Screen effects and the bottom bar (screenshot, resets ect...) are also working!

Actions will follow soon.

BUG > Special Effects button now come back to "none" after the rotation.

Main Menu

NEW > Free Mode part 1 and 2 are now available with a fake S+ no matter if you finished or not the Story parts. Only during the alpha.

NEW > We added a "patch note" button to lead you directly to the patch note from the main menu.

Feel free to post your creations on Discord, Steam or Twitter and tag @nsfw18g, we will RT your experiments!

I received many feedback from you every update, I may not include them directly but I'm checking all of them and eventually adding them to our roadmap so don't desperate to see your good ideas integrated in a later build!

