BARRICADEZ update for 10 June 2022

Fixed a small bug (ver1.01.000)

Build 8903900

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for continuing to play BARRICADEZ!

We've just put out another minor update.

Fixed a bug that caused upgrades to fail even though
the user had the necessary materials for the upgrade.

Thank you for your continued support of BARRICADEZ.

Changed files in this update

