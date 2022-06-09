The New Board Game Companion (V10.1.3)

This update (V10.1.3) contains the brand new Board Game Companion! The Board Game Companion allows you to score your board game results as you roll the dice, and then take full advantage of the many features built into Digital Diamond Baseball.

Game results that you enter into Digital Diamond Baseball will automatically have play by play, boxscore, game summaries, player of the game awards, and more. In addition, the ability to reuse teams, as-played lineups, and transactions included with Digital Diamond Baseball, allow you to complete your board games quicker and with fewer errors. Finally, all of the board games you enter into Digital Diamond Baseball will be included in the rich reporting features that the game provides -- standings, leader boards, awards, player usage, and so much more!

Our goal is to support as many table-top games as possible. If there is a play result that your board game produces that cannot be entered into the Board Game Companion, let us know (support@digitaldiamondbaseball.com). We will do our best to add the play to Digital Diamond Baseball.

The following videos will help you learn how to take full advantage of the Board Game Companion. In addition, you can access the board game command documentation here.