 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VTube Studio update for 9 June 2022

VTube Studio 1.20.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8903755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch to fix issues with the "link eye blinking" setting resetting to "off" randomly.

Also added a warning not to modify your model art using the "ArtMesh Coloring" functionality unless you have permission from your artist.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1325861
  • Loading history…
Depot 1325862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link