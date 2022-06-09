Story mode brings team and financial management to a season of 16 events.
See and manage your team stats.
Check on emails and make critical decisions.
Decide to play a joker to double your points haul.
Convert your gold/silver/bronze marbles into cash.
Train your team members in interactive training events.
Or spend some money and send your guys away for some R&R.
Earn extra cash taking part in JMR trivia questions.
Track your team's progress on stats graphs.
Feel the excitement with custom Greg Woods commentary, crowd reactions ands team chants.
Jelle's Marble League update for 9 June 2022
Major Update - Story Mode has arrived.
