Major Update - Story Mode has arrived.

Story mode brings team and financial management to a season of 16 events.

See and manage your team stats.

Check on emails and make critical decisions.

Decide to play a joker to double your points haul.

Convert your gold/silver/bronze marbles into cash.

Train your team members in interactive training events.

Or spend some money and send your guys away for some R&R.

Earn extra cash taking part in JMR trivia questions.

Track your team's progress on stats graphs.

Feel the excitement with custom Greg Woods commentary, crowd reactions ands team chants.