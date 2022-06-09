 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jelle's Marble League update for 9 June 2022

Major Update - Story Mode has arrived.

Share · View all patches · Build 8903651 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Story mode brings team and financial management to a season of 16 events.
See and manage your team stats.
Check on emails and make critical decisions.
Decide to play a joker to double your points haul.
Convert your gold/silver/bronze marbles into cash.
Train your team members in interactive training events.
Or spend some money and send your guys away for some R&R.
Earn extra cash taking part in JMR trivia questions.
Track your team's progress on stats graphs.
Feel the excitement with custom Greg Woods commentary, crowd reactions ands team chants.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1772481
  • Loading history…
Depot 1772482
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link