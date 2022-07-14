Share · View all patches · Build 8903402 · Last edited 14 July 2022 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Strategic Command: American Civil War Out Now on Steam

Strategic Command will be taking you to the 19th century battlefields of the American Civil War.

In this turn-based strategy game, you will control the armies, research, production and diplomatic policy of either the Union or the Confederacy during a time of great innovation and dramatic battles.

With 6 campaigns covering the Civil War from 1861 to 1864 and new unit types, new technologies, riverine warfare and much more..

