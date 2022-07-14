Strategic Command: American Civil War Out Now on Steam
Strategic Command will be taking you to the 19th century battlefields of the American Civil War.
In this turn-based strategy game, you will control the armies, research, production and diplomatic policy of either the Union or the Confederacy during a time of great innovation and dramatic battles.
With 6 campaigns covering the Civil War from 1861 to 1864 and new unit types, new technologies, riverine warfare and much more..
Out Now on Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1966130/Strategic_Command_American_Civil_War/