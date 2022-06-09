 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 9 June 2022

Game patch 1.3.37.4

Build 8903062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This patch adds twin stick control scheme as an optional setting to the options menu, as requested by the community.

Version 1.3.37.4

  • added twin-stick control scheme checkbox:
  • with this enabled, when pressing down on the stick which controls the camera (in order to switch to the radial view mode or back to the regular view mode), the view will become very snappy
  • updated LuaJIT to the latest github repository version

