Share · View all patches · Build 8903059 · Last edited 19 September 2022 – 15:09:22 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Discover new family members and unlock old memories

Help Manon discover her family tree in this 2.5D point & click narrative game. Retrace the story of Manon's origin by flipping through a new notebook, paying attention to details and resolving puzzles!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1725360/looK_INside__Chapter_2/?l=english