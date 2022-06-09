 Skip to content

Home Sweet Home Survive update for 9 June 2022

Server is now open

The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:

  • Added package that enables players to exchange bullet coins for amulet
  • Fixed a bug where Belle warps and gets stunned
  • Fixed bug when selecting which weapon to equip
  • Fixed bug where items don't show up in the item box when visitors use that item against the warden with Shell Barrier activated
  • Fixed a bug where the display for buying Amethyst in the greedy pot page freezes
  • Fixed display for the interaction button when buying the package for the Horror Pass
  • Fixed a bug where the warden’s chase score is incorrectly displayed

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.

เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ทั้งนี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

  • เพิ่มแพคเกจใช้พดด้วงแลกเป็นเหล็กไหลได้
  • แก้ไขบัคตัวละครเบลวาร์ปแล้วติดสถานะมึนงงทันที
  • แก้ไขการแสดงผลการเลือกใส่อาวุธ
  • แก้ไขบัคไอเทมไม่ปรากฏในกล่องไอเทม เมื่อผู้มาเยือนใช้ไอเทมนั้นใส่ผู้คุมที่ใช้ทักษะเกราะแข็ง (Shell Barrier)
  • แก้ไขการแสดงหน้าต่างซื้อเขี้ยวหนุมานในหม้อละโมบค้าง
  • แก้ไขการแสดงผลของปุ่มกดเมื่อต้องการซื้อแพคเกจทางผีผ่าน
  • แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลคะแนนไล่ล่าของฝั่งผู้คุมไม่ถูกต้อง

สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

