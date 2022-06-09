Server is now open

Share · View all patches · Build 8902801 · Last edited 9 June 2022 – 10:13:12 UTC by Wendy

The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:

Added package that enables players to exchange bullet coins for amulet

Fixed a bug where Belle warps and gets stunned

Fixed bug when selecting which weapon to equip

Fixed bug where items don't show up in the item box when visitors use that item against the warden with Shell Barrier activated

Fixed a bug where the display for buying Amethyst in the greedy pot page freezes

Fixed display for the interaction button when buying the package for the Horror Pass

Fixed a bug where the warden’s chase score is incorrectly displayed

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.

เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ทั้งนี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

เพิ่มแพคเกจใช้พดด้วงแลกเป็นเหล็กไหลได้

แก้ไขบัคตัวละครเบลวาร์ปแล้วติดสถานะมึนงงทันที

แก้ไขการแสดงผลการเลือกใส่อาวุธ

แก้ไขบัคไอเทมไม่ปรากฏในกล่องไอเทม เมื่อผู้มาเยือนใช้ไอเทมนั้นใส่ผู้คุมที่ใช้ทักษะเกราะแข็ง (Shell Barrier)

แก้ไขการแสดงหน้าต่างซื้อเขี้ยวหนุมานในหม้อละโมบค้าง

แก้ไขการแสดงผลของปุ่มกดเมื่อต้องการซื้อแพคเกจทางผีผ่าน

แก้ไขบัคการแสดงผลคะแนนไล่ล่าของฝั่งผู้คุมไม่ถูกต้อง

สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย