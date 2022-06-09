Patch Notes V2.05

Game:

In very dry summers it could happen that too many trees died in the forests. Wild trees are now less susceptible to drought.

In addition, as a result of the long drought, the ground cover (especially in the north) was also unable to spread and died. This has also been fixed.

In the case of water lilies, the entire plant is now harvested and no longer just the flowers. This somewhat limits the vigorous growth of water lilies.

Bug:

With the shutters in the outbuilding, you could open the door that was locked at the beginning by opening and closing it. This did not cause any story-relevant problems, but is of course not correct. The bug has been fixed.