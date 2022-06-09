 Skip to content

Roy's Rugs update for 9 June 2022

Bug Fixes + Balancing/Changes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to everyone for reporting bugs, and writing suggestions in the discord! Many of these suggestions are being worked on right now <3
This patch was focused on fixing all of the major bugs, as well as adding/changing a few things.

Fixes:

  • Fixed the exploit with material trading.
  • Dimensional Rift crystal bugs
  • Fixed Glipbop crafting issues
  • UI scaling bugs

Changes/Additions:

  • Added a hard cap (per galaxy) to the infinite galaxy bonuses
  • Reworked the Floob-holy thread converter.
  • Added a basic version of Save-Manager. This will become fully finished once events are introduced.
  • Made it so the rift's now reset your total accumulated wealth after entering.
  • LOADS of back-end prep for further content updates.
