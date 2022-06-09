Bug Fixes + Balancing/Changes

Thanks to everyone for reporting bugs, and writing suggestions in the discord! Many of these suggestions are being worked on right now <3
This patch was focused on fixing all of the major bugs, as well as adding/changing a few things.
Fixes:
- Fixed the exploit with material trading.
- Dimensional Rift crystal bugs
- Fixed Glipbop crafting issues
- UI scaling bugs
Changes/Additions:
- Added a hard cap (per galaxy) to the infinite galaxy bonuses
- Reworked the Floob-holy thread converter.
- Added a basic version of Save-Manager. This will become fully finished once events are introduced.
- Made it so the rift's now reset your total accumulated wealth after entering.
- LOADS of back-end prep for further content updates.
