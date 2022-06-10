Major Update! New Story System Is Here, Gameplay Improvement and more.
We’ve decided to separate the mission 07 update from this new 0.4.5 update, as we’d like to give the mission a little more time to make sure we deliver the new content with better balance and higher quality.
Changes in Patch 0.4.5
Briefing
To give better story context and summary of the missions to the player, we’ve added a briefing scene for each mission before loading into gameplay.
Akatsuki Deck overhaul
- The Akatsuki Deck section now features Visual Novel style navigation and conversation.
- All rooms and characters have been remade.
- Add dialogue log system.
Tutorial
- Some game mechanics now get introduced as pop-up video along with their execution and explanation.
- Add button guide for dialogue scene.
Combat
Melee System
- Longer input window for performing combo attacks.
- Each melee attack in the combo now has difference damage value.
- Melee charge now drains booster gauge.
Stance System Update
- Stance system now has a UI indicator for the current stance.
- Speed Stance now grants player the ability to perform short range teleportation.
- Overall balance between stances has been improved.
Misc.
- New Audio Mixing from mission 1 to mission 6.
- Some unimportant voice lines now get skipped according to the player's progress to prevent clustered voice lines.
- Fixed enemies spawning collisions in survival mode.
- Fixed missile’s lock-on HUD on dead target bug.
- Fixed missile’s shooting during reloading under some circumstances.
- Overall performance improvement for existing levels.
- Fix shield regeneration bug.
Changed files in this update