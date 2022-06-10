We’ve decided to separate the mission 07 update from this new 0.4.5 update, as we’d like to give the mission a little more time to make sure we deliver the new content with better balance and higher quality.

Changes in Patch 0.4.5

Briefing

To give better story context and summary of the missions to the player, we’ve added a briefing scene for each mission before loading into gameplay.



Akatsuki Deck overhaul

The Akatsuki Deck section now features Visual Novel style navigation and conversation.

All rooms and characters have been remade.

Add dialogue log system.

Tutorial

Some game mechanics now get introduced as pop-up video along with their execution and explanation.

Add button guide for dialogue scene.

Combat

Melee System

Longer input window for performing combo attacks.

Each melee attack in the combo now has difference damage value.

Melee charge now drains booster gauge.

Stance system now has a UI indicator for the current stance.



Speed Stance now grants player the ability to perform short range teleportation.



Overall balance between stances has been improved.

Misc.