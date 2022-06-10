 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nimbus INFINITY update for 10 June 2022

Patch 0.4.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8902647 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Update! New Story System Is Here, Gameplay Improvement and more.

We’ve decided to separate the mission 07 update from this new 0.4.5 update, as we’d like to give the mission a little more time to make sure we deliver the new content with better balance and higher quality.

Changes in Patch 0.4.5

Briefing

To give better story context and summary of the missions to the player, we’ve added a briefing scene for each mission before loading into gameplay.

Akatsuki Deck overhaul

  • The Akatsuki Deck section now features Visual Novel style navigation and conversation.
  • All rooms and characters have been remade.
  • Add dialogue log system.

Tutorial

  • Some game mechanics now get introduced as pop-up video along with their execution and explanation.
  • Add button guide for dialogue scene.

Combat

Melee System
  • Longer input window for performing combo attacks.
  • Each melee attack in the combo now has difference damage value.
  • Melee charge now drains booster gauge.
Stance System Update
  • Stance system now has a UI indicator for the current stance.
  • Speed Stance now grants player the ability to perform short range teleportation.
  • Overall balance between stances has been improved.

Misc.

  • New Audio Mixing from mission 1 to mission 6.
  • Some unimportant voice lines now get skipped according to the player's progress to prevent clustered voice lines.
  • Fixed enemies spawning collisions in survival mode.
  • Fixed missile’s lock-on HUD on dead target bug.
  • Fixed missile’s shooting during reloading under some circumstances.
  • Overall performance improvement for existing levels.
  • Fix shield regeneration bug.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link