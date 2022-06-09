Delay Notice for 1.5 on Mac & Linux

We're really sorry for the delayed updates for MacOS and Linux. The issue with the MacOS version has been fixed and the build updated. Thanks again for your patience Mac users! As for the Linux version, there is still a problem that we're trying to solve. We're trying our hardest to get it done as soon as we can, but would like to apologize once again for the delay. Along those lines, in the near future we'll also be releasing another minor patch to make v1.5 even more fun than it is now.